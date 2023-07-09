NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/9

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 79°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:34am - 8:28pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 7:33a High

Sun 1:54p Low

Sun 8:11p High

Mon 2:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:57a High

Sun 1:28p Low

Sun 7:35p High

Mon 1:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:09a High

Sun 1:42p Low

Sun 7:47p High

Mon 1:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:01a High

Sun 1:24p Low

Sun 7:39p High

Mon 1:39a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 11:38a High

Sun 5:34p Low

Mon 12:16a High

Mon 5:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:39a High

Sun 1:44p Low

Sun 8:10p High

Mon 2:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 11:12a High

Sun 4:41p Low

Sun 11:50p High

Mon 4:56a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:13a High

Sun 2:38p Low

Sun 8:40p High

Mon 2:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:11a High

Sun 1:30p Low

Sun 7:41p High

Mon 1:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:35a High

Sun 1:57p Low

Sun 8:03p High

Mon 2:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:19a High

Sun 1:39p Low

Sun 7:47p High

Mon 1:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:11a High

Sun 2:35p Low

Sun 8:40p High

Mon 2:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late this morning. Scattered showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds after midnight. Numerous showers. Numerous tstms, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

How to start your first garden

Beach Boys Albums Ranked There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls.