NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/9

Ocean Grove Pier (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:34am - 8:28pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 7:33a		High
Sun 1:54p		Low
Sun 8:11p		High
Mon 2:09a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:57a		High
Sun 1:28p		Low
Sun 7:35p		High
Mon 1:43a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:09a		High
Sun 1:42p		Low
Sun 7:47p		High
Mon 1:57a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:01a		High
Sun 1:24p		Low
Sun 7:39p		High
Mon 1:39a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 11:38a		High
Sun 5:34p		Low
Mon 12:16a		High
Mon 5:49a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:39a		High
Sun 1:44p		Low
Sun 8:10p		High
Mon 2:00a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 11:12a		High
Sun 4:41p		Low
Sun 11:50p		High
Mon 4:56a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 8:13a		High
Sun 2:38p		Low
Sun 8:40p		High
Mon 2:51a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:11a		High
Sun 1:30p		Low
Sun 7:41p		High
Mon 1:45a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 7:35a		High
Sun 1:57p		Low
Sun 8:03p		High
Mon 2:15a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:19a		High
Sun 1:39p		Low
Sun 7:47p		High
Mon 1:53a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 8:11a		High
Sun 2:35p		Low
Sun 8:40p		High
Mon 2:55a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late this morning. Scattered showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds after midnight. Numerous showers. Numerous tstms, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

