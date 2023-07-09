NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/9
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:34am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 7:33a
|High
Sun 1:54p
|Low
Sun 8:11p
|High
Mon 2:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:57a
|High
Sun 1:28p
|Low
Sun 7:35p
|High
Mon 1:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:09a
|High
Sun 1:42p
|Low
Sun 7:47p
|High
Mon 1:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:01a
|High
Sun 1:24p
|Low
Sun 7:39p
|High
Mon 1:39a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 11:38a
|High
Sun 5:34p
|Low
Mon 12:16a
|High
Mon 5:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:39a
|High
Sun 1:44p
|Low
Sun 8:10p
|High
Mon 2:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 11:12a
|High
Sun 4:41p
|Low
Sun 11:50p
|High
Mon 4:56a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:13a
|High
Sun 2:38p
|Low
Sun 8:40p
|High
Mon 2:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:11a
|High
Sun 1:30p
|Low
Sun 7:41p
|High
Mon 1:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:35a
|High
Sun 1:57p
|Low
Sun 8:03p
|High
Mon 2:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:19a
|High
Sun 1:39p
|Low
Sun 7:47p
|High
Mon 1:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:11a
|High
Sun 2:35p
|Low
Sun 8:40p
|High
Mon 2:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late this morning. Scattered showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds after midnight. Numerous showers. Numerous tstms, mainly in the evening. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.