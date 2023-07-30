NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/30

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
7 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:51am - 8:13pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 6:10a		Low
Sun 12:17p		High
Sun 6:37p		Low
Mon 1:17a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:44a		Low
Sun 11:41a		High
Sun 6:11p		Low
Mon 12:41a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:58a		Low
Sun 11:53a		High
Sun 6:25p		Low
Mon 12:53a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:40a		Low
Sun 11:45a		High
Sun 6:07p		Low
Mon 12:45a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:50a		Low
Sun 4:22p		High
Sun 10:17p		Low
Mon 5:22a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:01a		Low
Sun 12:07p		High
Sun 6:28p		Low
Mon 1:18a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 8:57a		Low
Sun 3:56p		High
Sun 9:24p		Low
Mon 4:56a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 6:58a		Low
Sun 12:38p		High
Sun 7:30p		Low
Mon 1:55a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:45a		Low
Sun 11:41a		High
Sun 6:15p		Low
Mon 12:52a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 6:07a		Low
Sun 12:00p		High
Sun 6:51p		Low
Mon 1:18a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:53a		Low
Sun 11:48a		High
Sun 6:24p		Low
Mon 12:59a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 6:53a		Low
Sun 12:42p		High
Sun 7:25p		Low
Mon 1:46a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming S. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

