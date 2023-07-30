NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/30

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

7 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:51am - 8:13pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 6:10a Low

Sun 12:17p High

Sun 6:37p Low

Mon 1:17a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:44a Low

Sun 11:41a High

Sun 6:11p Low

Mon 12:41a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:58a Low

Sun 11:53a High

Sun 6:25p Low

Mon 12:53a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:40a Low

Sun 11:45a High

Sun 6:07p Low

Mon 12:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:50a Low

Sun 4:22p High

Sun 10:17p Low

Mon 5:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:01a Low

Sun 12:07p High

Sun 6:28p Low

Mon 1:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 8:57a Low

Sun 3:56p High

Sun 9:24p Low

Mon 4:56a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 6:58a Low

Sun 12:38p High

Sun 7:30p Low

Mon 1:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:45a Low

Sun 11:41a High

Sun 6:15p Low

Mon 12:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 6:07a Low

Sun 12:00p High

Sun 6:51p Low

Mon 1:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:53a Low

Sun 11:48a High

Sun 6:24p Low

Mon 12:59a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 6:53a Low

Sun 12:42p High

Sun 7:25p Low

Mon 1:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming S. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore

Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.