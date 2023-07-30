NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/30
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:51am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 6:10a
|Low
Sun 12:17p
|High
Sun 6:37p
|Low
Mon 1:17a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:44a
|Low
Sun 11:41a
|High
Sun 6:11p
|Low
Mon 12:41a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:58a
|Low
Sun 11:53a
|High
Sun 6:25p
|Low
Mon 12:53a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:40a
|Low
Sun 11:45a
|High
Sun 6:07p
|Low
Mon 12:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:50a
|Low
Sun 4:22p
|High
Sun 10:17p
|Low
Mon 5:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:01a
|Low
Sun 12:07p
|High
Sun 6:28p
|Low
Mon 1:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 8:57a
|Low
Sun 3:56p
|High
Sun 9:24p
|Low
Mon 4:56a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 6:58a
|Low
Sun 12:38p
|High
Sun 7:30p
|Low
Mon 1:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:45a
|Low
Sun 11:41a
|High
Sun 6:15p
|Low
Mon 12:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 6:07a
|Low
Sun 12:00p
|High
Sun 6:51p
|Low
Mon 1:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:53a
|Low
Sun 11:48a
|High
Sun 6:24p
|Low
Mon 12:59a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 6:53a
|Low
Sun 12:42p
|High
Sun 7:25p
|Low
Mon 1:46a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming S. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.