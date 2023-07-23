NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/23

Boardwalk in Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature81° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset5:45am - 8:20pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 6:04a		High
Sun 12:33p		Low
Sun 6:17p		High
Mon 12:20a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:28a		High
Sun 12:07p		Low
Sun 5:41p		High
Sun 11:54p		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:40a		High
Sun 12:21p		Low
Sun 5:53p		High
Mon 12:08a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:32a		High
Sun 12:03p		Low
Sun 5:45p		High
Sun 11:50p		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:09a		High
Sun 4:13p		Low
Sun 10:22p		High
Mon 4:00a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:10a		High
Sun 12:18p		Low
Sun 6:14p		High
Mon 12:08a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 9:43a		High
Sun 3:20p		Low
Sun 9:56p		High
Mon 3:07a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:52a		High
Sun 1:15p		Low
Sun 7:02p		High
Mon 1:09a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:49a		High
Sun 12:03p		Low
Sun 5:55p		High
Sun 11:58p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 6:11a		High
Sun 12:26p		Low
Sun 6:18p		High
Mon 12:30a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:54a		High
Sun 12:00p		Low
Sun 6:03p		High
Mon 12:09a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:49a		High
Sun 1:06p		Low
Sun 7:01p		High
Mon 1:13a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E at 10 seconds after midnight.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

