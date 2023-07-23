NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/23

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 81° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:20pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:04a High

Sun 12:33p Low

Sun 6:17p High

Mon 12:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:28a High

Sun 12:07p Low

Sun 5:41p High

Sun 11:54p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:40a High

Sun 12:21p Low

Sun 5:53p High

Mon 12:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:32a High

Sun 12:03p Low

Sun 5:45p High

Sun 11:50p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:09a High

Sun 4:13p Low

Sun 10:22p High

Mon 4:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:10a High

Sun 12:18p Low

Sun 6:14p High

Mon 12:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:43a High

Sun 3:20p Low

Sun 9:56p High

Mon 3:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:52a High

Sun 1:15p Low

Sun 7:02p High

Mon 1:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:49a High

Sun 12:03p Low

Sun 5:55p High

Sun 11:58p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 6:11a High

Sun 12:26p Low

Sun 6:18p High

Mon 12:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:54a High

Sun 12:00p Low

Sun 6:03p High

Mon 12:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:49a High

Sun 1:06p Low

Sun 7:01p High

Mon 1:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E at 10 seconds after midnight.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

