NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/23
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:45am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:04a
|High
Sun 12:33p
|Low
Sun 6:17p
|High
Mon 12:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:28a
|High
Sun 12:07p
|Low
Sun 5:41p
|High
Sun 11:54p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:40a
|High
Sun 12:21p
|Low
Sun 5:53p
|High
Mon 12:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:32a
|High
Sun 12:03p
|Low
Sun 5:45p
|High
Sun 11:50p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:09a
|High
Sun 4:13p
|Low
Sun 10:22p
|High
Mon 4:00a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:10a
|High
Sun 12:18p
|Low
Sun 6:14p
|High
Mon 12:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:43a
|High
Sun 3:20p
|Low
Sun 9:56p
|High
Mon 3:07a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:52a
|High
Sun 1:15p
|Low
Sun 7:02p
|High
Mon 1:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:49a
|High
Sun 12:03p
|Low
Sun 5:55p
|High
Sun 11:58p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 6:11a
|High
Sun 12:26p
|Low
Sun 6:18p
|High
Mon 12:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:54a
|High
Sun 12:00p
|Low
Sun 6:03p
|High
Mon 12:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:49a
|High
Sun 1:06p
|Low
Sun 7:01p
|High
Mon 1:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E at 10 seconds after midnight.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.