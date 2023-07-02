NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/2

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/2

Yellow flag flies at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
11 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature76° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:30pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 7:26a		Low
Sun 1:31p		High
Sun 7:47p		Low
Mon 2:31a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:00a		Low
Sun 12:55p		High
Sun 7:21p		Low
Mon 1:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:14a		Low
Sun 1:07p		High
Sun 7:35p		Low
Mon 2:07a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 6:56a		Low
Sun 12:59p		High
Sun 7:17p		Low
Mon 1:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:43a		High
Sun 11:06a		Low
Sun 5:36p		High
Sun 11:27p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 7:19a		Low
Sun 1:26p		High
Sun 7:41p		Low
Mon 2:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 5:17a		High
Sun 10:13a		Low
Sun 5:10p		High
Sun 10:34p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 8:15a		Low
Sun 1:53p		High
Sun 8:42p		Low
Mon 3:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:01a		Low
Sun 12:55p		High
Sun 7:27p		Low
Mon 2:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 7:28a		Low
Sun 1:18p		High
Sun 8:06p		Low
Mon 2:31a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:06a		Low
Sun 1:03p		High
Sun 7:34p		Low
Mon 2:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 8:12a		Low
Sun 1:57p		High
Sun 8:38p		Low
Mon 2:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park

From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.
Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM