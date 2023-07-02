NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/2
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 7:26a
|Low
Sun 1:31p
|High
Sun 7:47p
|Low
Mon 2:31a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:00a
|Low
Sun 12:55p
|High
Sun 7:21p
|Low
Mon 1:55a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:14a
|Low
Sun 1:07p
|High
Sun 7:35p
|Low
Mon 2:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:56a
|Low
Sun 12:59p
|High
Sun 7:17p
|Low
Mon 1:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:43a
|High
Sun 11:06a
|Low
Sun 5:36p
|High
Sun 11:27p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:19a
|Low
Sun 1:26p
|High
Sun 7:41p
|Low
Mon 2:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 5:17a
|High
Sun 10:13a
|Low
Sun 5:10p
|High
Sun 10:34p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:15a
|Low
Sun 1:53p
|High
Sun 8:42p
|Low
Mon 3:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:01a
|Low
Sun 12:55p
|High
Sun 7:27p
|Low
Mon 2:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 7:28a
|Low
Sun 1:18p
|High
Sun 8:06p
|Low
Mon 2:31a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:06a
|Low
Sun 1:03p
|High
Sun 7:34p
|Low
Mon 2:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:12a
|Low
Sun 1:57p
|High
Sun 8:38p
|Low
Mon 2:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
