NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/2

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

11 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 76° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 7:26a Low

Sun 1:31p High

Sun 7:47p Low

Mon 2:31a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:00a Low

Sun 12:55p High

Sun 7:21p Low

Mon 1:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:14a Low

Sun 1:07p High

Sun 7:35p Low

Mon 2:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:56a Low

Sun 12:59p High

Sun 7:17p Low

Mon 1:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:43a High

Sun 11:06a Low

Sun 5:36p High

Sun 11:27p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:19a Low

Sun 1:26p High

Sun 7:41p Low

Mon 2:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 5:17a High

Sun 10:13a Low

Sun 5:10p High

Sun 10:34p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:15a Low

Sun 1:53p High

Sun 8:42p Low

Mon 3:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:01a Low

Sun 12:55p High

Sun 7:27p Low

Mon 2:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 7:28a Low

Sun 1:18p High

Sun 8:06p Low

Mon 2:31a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:06a Low

Sun 1:03p High

Sun 7:34p Low

Mon 2:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:12a Low

Sun 1:57p High

Sun 8:38p Low

Mon 2:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

