NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/16
Advisories
--Scattered thunderstorms may produce heavy rain and flooding, severe weather, and/or dangerous ground-to-cloud lightning at times Sunday.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:39am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 7:38a
|Low
Sun 1:32p
|High
Sun 7:50p
|Low
Mon 2:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:12a
|Low
Sun 12:56p
|High
Sun 7:24p
|Low
Mon 1:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:26a
|Low
Sun 1:08p
|High
Sun 7:38p
|Low
Mon 2:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:08a
|Low
Sun 1:00p
|High
Sun 7:20p
|Low
Mon 1:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:50a
|High
Sun 11:18a
|Low
Sun 5:37p
|High
Sun 11:30p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:31a
|Low
Sun 1:29p
|High
Sun 7:46p
|Low
Mon 2:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 5:24a
|High
Sun 10:25a
|Low
Sun 5:11p
|High
Sun 10:37p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:18a
|Low
Sun 1:57p
|High
Sun 8:39p
|Low
Mon 3:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:22a
|Low
Sun 1:07p
|High
Sun 7:37p
|Low
Mon 2:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 7:43a
|Low
Sun 1:26p
|High
Sun 8:05p
|Low
Mon 2:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:31a
|Low
Sun 1:16p
|High
Sun 7:51p
|Low
Mon 2:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:30a
|Low
Sun 2:08p
|High
Sun 8:46p
|Low
Mon 3:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms early this morning, then widespread showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Numerous showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.