NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/16

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/16

Jersey Shore

Advisories

--Scattered thunderstorms may produce heavy rain and flooding, severe weather, and/or dangerous ground-to-cloud lightning at times Sunday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature80° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:39am - 8:25pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 7:38a		Low
Sun 1:32p		High
Sun 7:50p		Low
Mon 2:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:12a		Low
Sun 12:56p		High
Sun 7:24p		Low
Mon 1:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:26a		Low
Sun 1:08p		High
Sun 7:38p		Low
Mon 2:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:08a		Low
Sun 1:00p		High
Sun 7:20p		Low
Mon 1:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:50a		High
Sun 11:18a		Low
Sun 5:37p		High
Sun 11:30p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 7:31a		Low
Sun 1:29p		High
Sun 7:46p		Low
Mon 2:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 5:24a		High
Sun 10:25a		Low
Sun 5:11p		High
Sun 10:37p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 8:18a		Low
Sun 1:57p		High
Sun 8:39p		Low
Mon 3:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:22a		Low
Sun 1:07p		High
Sun 7:37p		Low
Mon 2:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 7:43a		Low
Sun 1:26p		High
Sun 8:05p		Low
Mon 2:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:31a		Low
Sun 1:16p		High
Sun 7:51p		Low
Mon 2:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 8:30a		Low
Sun 2:08p		High
Sun 8:46p		Low
Mon 3:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms early this morning, then widespread showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Numerous showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

Beach Boys Albums Ranked

There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls.
Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM