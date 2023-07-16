NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/16

Advisories

--Scattered thunderstorms may produce heavy rain and flooding, severe weather, and/or dangerous ground-to-cloud lightning at times Sunday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

9 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)

8 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 80° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:25pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 7:38a Low

Sun 1:32p High

Sun 7:50p Low

Mon 2:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:12a Low

Sun 12:56p High

Sun 7:24p Low

Mon 1:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:26a Low

Sun 1:08p High

Sun 7:38p Low

Mon 2:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:08a Low

Sun 1:00p High

Sun 7:20p Low

Mon 1:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:50a High

Sun 11:18a Low

Sun 5:37p High

Sun 11:30p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:31a Low

Sun 1:29p High

Sun 7:46p Low

Mon 2:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 5:24a High

Sun 10:25a Low

Sun 5:11p High

Sun 10:37p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:18a Low

Sun 1:57p High

Sun 8:39p Low

Mon 3:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:22a Low

Sun 1:07p High

Sun 7:37p Low

Mon 2:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 7:43a Low

Sun 1:26p High

Sun 8:05p Low

Mon 2:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:31a Low

Sun 1:16p High

Sun 7:51p Low

Mon 2:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:30a Low

Sun 2:08p High

Sun 8:46p Low

Mon 3:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms early this morning, then widespread showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Numerous showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds, becoming S 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

