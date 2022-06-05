NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/5
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 74°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
6 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:39a
|High
Sun 1:02p
|Low
Sun 6:29p
|High
Mon 12:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:03a
|High
Sun 12:36p
|Low
Sun 5:53p
|High
Mon 12:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:15a
|High
Sun 12:50p
|Low
Sun 6:05p
|High
Mon 12:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:07a
|High
Sun 12:32p
|Low
Sun 5:57p
|High
Mon 12:17a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:44a
|High
Sun 4:42p
|Low
Sun 10:34p
|High
Mon 4:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:46a
|High
Sun 12:44p
|Low
Sun 6:24p
|High
Mon 12:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 10:18a
|High
Sun 3:49p
|Low
Sun 10:08p
|High
Mon 3:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 7:26a
|High
Sun 1:32p
|Low
Sun 7:02p
|High
Mon 1:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:27a
|High
Sun 12:27p
|Low
Sun 6:05p
|High
Mon 12:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 6:50a
|High
Sun 12:50p
|Low
Sun 6:27p
|High
Mon 12:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:31a
|High
Sun 12:25p
|Low
Sun 6:17p
|High
Mon 12:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 7:21a
|High
Sun 1:31p
|Low
Sun 7:17p
|High
Mon 1:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight, then becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.