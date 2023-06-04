NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/4

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/4

A steamy sunrise over the Jersey Shore (Photo: Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for the entire Jersey Shore for Sunday evening's high tide cycle. Once again, widespread minor flooding of tidal waterways is expected.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 7 feet
WindsFrom the North
11 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature63° - 70°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:22pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 8:34a		Low
Sun 2:44p		High
Sun 8:51p		Low
Mon 3:40a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:08a		Low
Sun 2:08p		High
Sun 8:25p		Low
Mon 3:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:22a		Low
Sun 2:20p		High
Sun 8:39p		Low
Mon 3:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:04a		Low
Sun 2:12p		High
Sun 8:21p		Low
Mon 3:08a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:55a		High
Sun 12:14p		Low
Sun 6:49p		High
Mon 12:31a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 8:31a		Low
Sun 2:37p		High
Sun 8:48p		Low
Mon 3:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:29a		High
Sun 11:21a		Low
Sun 6:23p		High
Sun 11:38p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 9:27a		Low
Sun 3:04p		High
Sun 9:50p		Low
Mon 4:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:14a		Low
Sun 2:06p		High
Sun 8:35p		Low
Mon 3:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 8:45a		Low
Sun 2:31p		High
Sun 9:16p		Low
Mon 3:37a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:17a		Low
Sun 2:12p		High
Sun 8:40p		Low
Mon 3:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 9:24a		Low
Sun 3:08p		High
Sun 9:46p		Low
Mon 4:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming E late. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. W swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds, becoming N at 5 seconds after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

