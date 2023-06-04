NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/4

Advisories

--Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for the entire Jersey Shore for Sunday evening's high tide cycle. Once again, widespread minor flooding of tidal waterways is expected.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 7 feet Winds From the North

11 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)

10 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 63° - 70° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:22pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:34a Low

Sun 2:44p High

Sun 8:51p Low

Mon 3:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:08a Low

Sun 2:08p High

Sun 8:25p Low

Mon 3:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:22a Low

Sun 2:20p High

Sun 8:39p Low

Mon 3:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:04a Low

Sun 2:12p High

Sun 8:21p Low

Mon 3:08a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:55a High

Sun 12:14p Low

Sun 6:49p High

Mon 12:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:31a Low

Sun 2:37p High

Sun 8:48p Low

Mon 3:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:29a High

Sun 11:21a Low

Sun 6:23p High

Sun 11:38p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:27a Low

Sun 3:04p High

Sun 9:50p Low

Mon 4:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:14a Low

Sun 2:06p High

Sun 8:35p Low

Mon 3:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:45a Low

Sun 2:31p High

Sun 9:16p Low

Mon 3:37a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:17a Low

Sun 2:12p High

Sun 8:40p Low

Mon 3:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:24a Low

Sun 3:08p High

Sun 9:46p Low

Mon 4:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming E late. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. W swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds, becoming N at 5 seconds after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.

How to start your first garden