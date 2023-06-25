NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/25
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 7:33a
|High
Sun 2:01p
|Low
Sun 7:53p
|High
Mon 1:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:57a
|High
Sun 1:35p
|Low
Sun 7:17p
|High
Mon 1:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:09a
|High
Sun 1:49p
|Low
Sun 7:29p
|High
Mon 1:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:01a
|High
Sun 1:31p
|Low
Sun 7:21p
|High
Mon 1:20a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 11:38a
|High
Sun 5:41p
|Low
Sun 11:58p
|High
Mon 5:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:38a
|High
Sun 1:48p
|Low
Sun 7:45p
|High
Mon 1:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 11:12a
|High
Sun 4:48p
|Low
Sun 11:32p
|High
Mon 4:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:20a
|High
Sun 2:42p
|Low
Sun 8:32p
|High
Mon 2:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:18a
|High
Sun 1:33p
|Low
Sun 7:23p
|High
Mon 1:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:37a
|High
Sun 1:50p
|Low
Sun 7:45p
|High
Mon 1:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:25a
|High
Sun 1:32p
|Low
Sun 7:35p
|High
Mon 1:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:15a
|High
Sun 2:34p
|Low
Sun 8:29p
|High
Mon 2:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers. Tstms, mainly in the evening.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.