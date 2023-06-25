NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/25

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 76°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 73° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 7:33a High

Sun 2:01p Low

Sun 7:53p High

Mon 1:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:57a High

Sun 1:35p Low

Sun 7:17p High

Mon 1:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:09a High

Sun 1:49p Low

Sun 7:29p High

Mon 1:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:01a High

Sun 1:31p Low

Sun 7:21p High

Mon 1:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 11:38a High

Sun 5:41p Low

Sun 11:58p High

Mon 5:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:38a High

Sun 1:48p Low

Sun 7:45p High

Mon 1:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 11:12a High

Sun 4:48p Low

Sun 11:32p High

Mon 4:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:20a High

Sun 2:42p Low

Sun 8:32p High

Mon 2:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:18a High

Sun 1:33p Low

Sun 7:23p High

Mon 1:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:37a High

Sun 1:50p Low

Sun 7:45p High

Mon 1:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:25a High

Sun 1:32p Low

Sun 7:35p High

Mon 1:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:15a High

Sun 2:34p Low

Sun 8:29p High

Mon 2:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers. Tstms, mainly in the evening.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore