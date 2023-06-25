NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/25

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature73° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 7:33a		High
Sun 2:01p		Low
Sun 7:53p		High
Mon 1:50a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:57a		High
Sun 1:35p		Low
Sun 7:17p		High
Mon 1:24a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:09a		High
Sun 1:49p		Low
Sun 7:29p		High
Mon 1:38a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:01a		High
Sun 1:31p		Low
Sun 7:21p		High
Mon 1:20a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 11:38a		High
Sun 5:41p		Low
Sun 11:58p		High
Mon 5:30a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:38a		High
Sun 1:48p		Low
Sun 7:45p		High
Mon 1:33a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 11:12a		High
Sun 4:48p		Low
Sun 11:32p		High
Mon 4:37a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 8:20a		High
Sun 2:42p		Low
Sun 8:32p		High
Mon 2:36a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:18a		High
Sun 1:33p		Low
Sun 7:23p		High
Mon 1:24a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 7:37a		High
Sun 1:50p		Low
Sun 7:45p		High
Mon 1:56a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:25a		High
Sun 1:32p		Low
Sun 7:35p		High
Mon 1:38a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 8:15a		High
Sun 2:34p		Low
Sun 8:29p		High
Mon 2:40a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers. Tstms, mainly in the evening.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

