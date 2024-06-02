NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/2

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
6 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature72° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:21pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 11:00a		High
Sun 5:13p		Low
Sun 11:48p		High
Mon 5:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:24a		High
Sun 4:47p		Low
Sun 11:12p		High
Mon 5:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:36a		High
Sun 5:01p		Low
Sun 11:24p		High
Mon 5:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:28a		High
Sun 4:43p		Low
Sun 11:16p		High
Mon 5:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:14a		Low
Sun 3:05p		High
Sun 8:53p		Low
Mon 3:53a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 10:55a		High
Sun 5:09p		Low
Sun 11:45p		High
Mon 5:30a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 7:21a		Low
Sun 2:39p		High
Sun 8:00p		Low
Mon 3:27a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 5:24a		Low
Sun 11:27a		High
Sun 6:05p		Low
Mon 12:15a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:31a		High
Sun 4:57p		Low
Sun 11:20p		High
Mon 5:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 10:52a		High
Sun 5:22p		Low
Sun 11:38p		High
Mon 5:45a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:38a		High
Sun 5:10p		Low
Sun 11:26p		High
Mon 5:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 5:27a		Low
Sun 11:28a		High
Sun 6:02p		Low
Mon 12:16a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

