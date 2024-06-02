NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/2
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
6 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 11:00a
|High
Sun 5:13p
|Low
Sun 11:48p
|High
Mon 5:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:24a
|High
Sun 4:47p
|Low
Sun 11:12p
|High
Mon 5:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:36a
|High
Sun 5:01p
|Low
Sun 11:24p
|High
Mon 5:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:28a
|High
Sun 4:43p
|Low
Sun 11:16p
|High
Mon 5:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:14a
|Low
Sun 3:05p
|High
Sun 8:53p
|Low
Mon 3:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:55a
|High
Sun 5:09p
|Low
Sun 11:45p
|High
Mon 5:30a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 7:21a
|Low
Sun 2:39p
|High
Sun 8:00p
|Low
Mon 3:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 5:24a
|Low
Sun 11:27a
|High
Sun 6:05p
|Low
Mon 12:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:31a
|High
Sun 4:57p
|Low
Sun 11:20p
|High
Mon 5:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 10:52a
|High
Sun 5:22p
|Low
Sun 11:38p
|High
Mon 5:45a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:38a
|High
Sun 5:10p
|Low
Sun 11:26p
|High
Mon 5:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 5:27a
|Low
Sun 11:28a
|High
Sun 6:02p
|Low
Mon 12:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
