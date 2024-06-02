NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/2

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

6 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 73°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 72° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:21pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 11:00a High

Sun 5:13p Low

Sun 11:48p High

Mon 5:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:24a High

Sun 4:47p Low

Sun 11:12p High

Mon 5:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:36a High

Sun 5:01p Low

Sun 11:24p High

Mon 5:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:28a High

Sun 4:43p Low

Sun 11:16p High

Mon 5:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:14a Low

Sun 3:05p High

Sun 8:53p Low

Mon 3:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:55a High

Sun 5:09p Low

Sun 11:45p High

Mon 5:30a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 7:21a Low

Sun 2:39p High

Sun 8:00p Low

Mon 3:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 5:24a Low

Sun 11:27a High

Sun 6:05p Low

Mon 12:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:31a High

Sun 4:57p Low

Sun 11:20p High

Mon 5:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 10:52a High

Sun 5:22p Low

Sun 11:38p High

Mon 5:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:38a High

Sun 5:10p Low

Sun 11:26p High

Mon 5:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 5:27a Low

Sun 11:28a High

Sun 6:02p Low

Mon 12:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

