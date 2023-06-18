NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/18

A steamy sunrise over the Jersey Shore (Photo: Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
5 - 12 mph (Gust 20 mph)
4 - 10 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature74° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 8:42a		Low
Sun 2:40p		High
Sun 8:51p		Low
Mon 3:35a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:16a		Low
Sun 2:04p		High
Sun 8:25p		Low
Mon 2:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:30a		Low
Sun 2:16p		High
Sun 8:39p		Low
Mon 3:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:12a		Low
Sun 2:08p		High
Sun 8:21p		Low
Mon 3:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:57a		High
Sun 12:22p		Low
Sun 6:45p		High
Mon 12:31a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 8:37a		Low
Sun 2:36p		High
Sun 8:49p		Low
Mon 3:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:31a		High
Sun 11:29a		Low
Sun 6:19p		High
Sun 11:38p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 9:26a		Low
Sun 3:03p		High
Sun 9:44p		Low
Mon 4:12a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:26a		Low
Sun 2:11p		High
Sun 8:37p		Low
Mon 3:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 8:50a		Low
Sun 2:30p		High
Sun 9:07p		Low
Mon 3:37a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:31a		Low
Sun 2:15p		High
Sun 8:48p		Low
Mon 3:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 9:34a		Low
Sun 3:11p		High
Sun 9:47p		Low
Mon 4:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

