NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/18

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

5 - 12 mph (Gust 20 mph)

4 - 10 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 76°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 74° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:42a Low

Sun 2:40p High

Sun 8:51p Low

Mon 3:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:16a Low

Sun 2:04p High

Sun 8:25p Low

Mon 2:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:30a Low

Sun 2:16p High

Sun 8:39p Low

Mon 3:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:12a Low

Sun 2:08p High

Sun 8:21p Low

Mon 3:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:57a High

Sun 12:22p Low

Sun 6:45p High

Mon 12:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:37a Low

Sun 2:36p High

Sun 8:49p Low

Mon 3:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:31a High

Sun 11:29a Low

Sun 6:19p High

Sun 11:38p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:26a Low

Sun 3:03p High

Sun 9:44p Low

Mon 4:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:26a Low

Sun 2:11p High

Sun 8:37p Low

Mon 3:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:50a Low

Sun 2:30p High

Sun 9:07p Low

Mon 3:37a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:31a Low

Sun 2:15p High

Sun 8:48p Low

Mon 3:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:34a Low

Sun 3:11p High

Sun 9:47p Low

Mon 4:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

