NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/18
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
5 - 12 mph (Gust 20 mph)
4 - 10 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 76°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:42a
|Low
Sun 2:40p
|High
Sun 8:51p
|Low
Mon 3:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:16a
|Low
Sun 2:04p
|High
Sun 8:25p
|Low
Mon 2:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:30a
|Low
Sun 2:16p
|High
Sun 8:39p
|Low
Mon 3:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:12a
|Low
Sun 2:08p
|High
Sun 8:21p
|Low
Mon 3:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:57a
|High
Sun 12:22p
|Low
Sun 6:45p
|High
Mon 12:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:37a
|Low
Sun 2:36p
|High
Sun 8:49p
|Low
Mon 3:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:31a
|High
Sun 11:29a
|Low
Sun 6:19p
|High
Sun 11:38p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 9:26a
|Low
Sun 3:03p
|High
Sun 9:44p
|Low
Mon 4:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:26a
|Low
Sun 2:11p
|High
Sun 8:37p
|Low
Mon 3:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:50a
|Low
Sun 2:30p
|High
Sun 9:07p
|Low
Mon 3:37a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:31a
|Low
Sun 2:15p
|High
Sun 8:48p
|Low
Mon 3:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 9:34a
|Low
Sun 3:11p
|High
Sun 9:47p
|Low
Mon 4:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.