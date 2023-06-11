NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/11

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the South

11 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 74°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 69° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:26pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 9:02a High

Sun 3:11p Low

Sun 9:40p High

Mon 3:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:26a High

Sun 2:45p Low

Sun 9:04p High

Mon 3:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:38a High

Sun 2:59p Low

Sun 9:16p High

Mon 3:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:30a High

Sun 2:41p Low

Sun 9:08p High

Mon 2:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:10a Low

Sun 1:07p High

Sun 6:51p Low

Mon 1:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:04a High

Sun 3:07p Low

Sun 9:34p High

Mon 3:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 5:17a Low

Sun 12:41p High

Sun 5:58p Low

Mon 1:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 9:36a High

Sun 4:01p Low

Sun 10:02p High

Mon 4:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:34a High

Sun 2:57p Low

Sun 9:06p High

Mon 3:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 8:58a High

Sun 3:23p Low

Sun 9:26p High

Mon 3:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:45a High

Sun 3:10p Low

Sun 9:12p High

Mon 3:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 9:34a High

Sun 4:01p Low

Sun 10:04p High

Mon 4:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers after midnight.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

THU: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

