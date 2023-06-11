NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/11

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/11

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the South
11 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 74°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature69° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:26pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 9:02a		High
Sun 3:11p		Low
Sun 9:40p		High
Mon 3:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:26a		High
Sun 2:45p		Low
Sun 9:04p		High
Mon 3:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:38a		High
Sun 2:59p		Low
Sun 9:16p		High
Mon 3:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:30a		High
Sun 2:41p		Low
Sun 9:08p		High
Mon 2:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:10a		Low
Sun 1:07p		High
Sun 6:51p		Low
Mon 1:45a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 9:04a		High
Sun 3:07p		Low
Sun 9:34p		High
Mon 3:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 5:17a		Low
Sun 12:41p		High
Sun 5:58p		Low
Mon 1:19a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 9:36a		High
Sun 4:01p		Low
Sun 10:02p		High
Mon 4:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:34a		High
Sun 2:57p		Low
Sun 9:06p		High
Mon 3:13a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 8:58a		High
Sun 3:23p		Low
Sun 9:26p		High
Mon 3:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:45a		High
Sun 3:10p		Low
Sun 9:12p		High
Mon 3:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 9:34a		High
Sun 4:01p		Low
Sun 10:04p		High
Mon 4:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers after midnight.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

THU: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

