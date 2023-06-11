NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/11
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 74°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 9:02a
|High
Sun 3:11p
|Low
Sun 9:40p
|High
Mon 3:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:26a
|High
Sun 2:45p
|Low
Sun 9:04p
|High
Mon 3:01a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:38a
|High
Sun 2:59p
|Low
Sun 9:16p
|High
Mon 3:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:30a
|High
Sun 2:41p
|Low
Sun 9:08p
|High
Mon 2:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:10a
|Low
Sun 1:07p
|High
Sun 6:51p
|Low
Mon 1:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:04a
|High
Sun 3:07p
|Low
Sun 9:34p
|High
Mon 3:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 5:17a
|Low
Sun 12:41p
|High
Sun 5:58p
|Low
Mon 1:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 9:36a
|High
Sun 4:01p
|Low
Sun 10:02p
|High
Mon 4:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:34a
|High
Sun 2:57p
|Low
Sun 9:06p
|High
Mon 3:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 8:58a
|High
Sun 3:23p
|Low
Sun 9:26p
|High
Mon 3:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:45a
|High
Sun 3:10p
|Low
Sun 9:12p
|High
Mon 3:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 9:34a
|High
Sun 4:01p
|Low
Sun 10:04p
|High
Mon 4:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers after midnight.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
WED: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
THU: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.