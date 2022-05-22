NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/22

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/22

AP

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature69° - 89°
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature55° - 63°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:34am - 8:12pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 8:16a		High
Sun 2:22p		Low
Sun 8:38p		High
Mon 2:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:40a		High
Sun 1:56p		Low
Sun 8:02p		High
Mon 2:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:52a		High
Sun 2:10p		Low
Sun 8:14p		High
Mon 2:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:44a		High
Sun 1:52p		Low
Sun 8:06p		High
Mon 2:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:20a		Low
Sun 12:21p		High
Sun 6:02p		Low
Mon 12:43a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 8:20a		High
Sun 2:15p		Low
Sun 8:32p		High
Mon 2:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 11:55a		High
Sun 5:09p		Low
Mon 12:17a		High
Mon 5:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 8:46a		High
Sun 2:54p		Low
Sun 8:51p		High
Mon 3:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:53a		High
Sun 2:07p		Low
Sun 8:04p		High
Mon 2:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 8:17a		High
Sun 2:29p		Low
Sun 8:23p		High
Mon 2:56a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:04a		High
Sun 2:14p		Low
Sun 8:07p		High
Mon 2:33a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 8:52a		High
Sun 3:08p		Low
Sun 9:01p		High
Mon 3:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming NE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach

You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top