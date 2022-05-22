NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/22
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 89°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 63°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:34am - 8:12pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 8:16a
|High
Sun 2:22p
|Low
Sun 8:38p
|High
Mon 2:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:40a
|High
Sun 1:56p
|Low
Sun 8:02p
|High
Mon 2:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:52a
|High
Sun 2:10p
|Low
Sun 8:14p
|High
Mon 2:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:44a
|High
Sun 1:52p
|Low
Sun 8:06p
|High
Mon 2:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:20a
|Low
Sun 12:21p
|High
Sun 6:02p
|Low
Mon 12:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:20a
|High
Sun 2:15p
|Low
Sun 8:32p
|High
Mon 2:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 11:55a
|High
Sun 5:09p
|Low
Mon 12:17a
|High
Mon 5:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:46a
|High
Sun 2:54p
|Low
Sun 8:51p
|High
Mon 3:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:53a
|High
Sun 2:07p
|Low
Sun 8:04p
|High
Mon 2:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 8:17a
|High
Sun 2:29p
|Low
Sun 8:23p
|High
Mon 2:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:04a
|High
Sun 2:14p
|Low
Sun 8:07p
|High
Mon 2:33a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:52a
|High
Sun 3:08p
|Low
Sun 9:01p
|High
Mon 3:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming NE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.