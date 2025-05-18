NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/18
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
18 - 23 mph (Gust 36 mph)
16 - 20 knots (Gust 31 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:08pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:29a
|High
Sun 12:40p
|Low
Sun 6:16p
|High
Mon 12:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:53a
|High
Sun 12:14p
|Low
Sun 5:40p
|High
Mon 12:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:05a
|High
Sun 12:28p
|Low
Sun 5:52p
|High
Mon 12:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:57a
|High
Sun 12:10p
|Low
Sun 5:44p
|High
Mon 12:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:34a
|High
Sun 4:20p
|Low
Sun 10:21p
|High
Mon 4:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:38a
|High
Sun 12:26p
|Low
Sun 6:16p
|High
Mon 12:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 10:08a
|High
Sun 3:27p
|Low
Sun 9:55p
|High
Mon 3:31a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 7:24a
|High
Sun 1:29p
|Low
Sun 6:59p
|High
Mon 1:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:16a
|High
Sun 12:11p
|Low
Sun 5:55p
|High
Mon 12:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 6:44a
|High
Sun 12:37p
|Low
Sun 6:19p
|High
Mon 1:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:24a
|High
Sun 12:15p
|Low
Sun 6:09p
|High
Mon 12:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 7:12a
|High
Sun 1:20p
|Low
Sun 7:09p
|High
Mon 1:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: W 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NW 5 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Showers.
WED NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers.
THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Showers.
THU NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
