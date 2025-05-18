NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/18

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the West

18 - 23 mph (Gust 36 mph)

16 - 20 knots (Gust 31 knots) Ocean Temperature 55° - 68°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 68° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:08pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:29a High

Sun 12:40p Low

Sun 6:16p High

Mon 12:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:53a High

Sun 12:14p Low

Sun 5:40p High

Mon 12:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:05a High

Sun 12:28p Low

Sun 5:52p High

Mon 12:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:57a High

Sun 12:10p Low

Sun 5:44p High

Mon 12:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:34a High

Sun 4:20p Low

Sun 10:21p High

Mon 4:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:38a High

Sun 12:26p Low

Sun 6:16p High

Mon 12:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 10:08a High

Sun 3:27p Low

Sun 9:55p High

Mon 3:31a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 7:24a High

Sun 1:29p Low

Sun 6:59p High

Mon 1:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:16a High

Sun 12:11p Low

Sun 5:55p High

Mon 12:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 6:44a High

Sun 12:37p Low

Sun 6:19p High

Mon 1:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:24a High

Sun 12:15p Low

Sun 6:09p High

Mon 12:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 7:12a High

Sun 1:20p Low

Sun 7:09p High

Mon 1:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: W 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NW 5 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers.

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Showers.

THU NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

