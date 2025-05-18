NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/18

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
18 - 23 mph (Gust 36 mph)
16 - 20 knots (Gust 31 knots)
Ocean Temperature55° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature68° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset5:37am - 8:08pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 6:29a		High
Sun 12:40p		Low
Sun 6:16p		High
Mon 12:44a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:53a		High
Sun 12:14p		Low
Sun 5:40p		High
Mon 12:18a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:05a		High
Sun 12:28p		Low
Sun 5:52p		High
Mon 12:32a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:57a		High
Sun 12:10p		Low
Sun 5:44p		High
Mon 12:14a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:34a		High
Sun 4:20p		Low
Sun 10:21p		High
Mon 4:24a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:38a		High
Sun 12:26p		Low
Sun 6:16p		High
Mon 12:37a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 10:08a		High
Sun 3:27p		Low
Sun 9:55p		High
Mon 3:31a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 7:24a		High
Sun 1:29p		Low
Sun 6:59p		High
Mon 1:40a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:16a		High
Sun 12:11p		Low
Sun 5:55p		High
Mon 12:23a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 6:44a		High
Sun 12:37p		Low
Sun 6:19p		High
Mon 1:01a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:24a		High
Sun 12:15p		Low
Sun 6:09p		High
Mon 12:34a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 7:12a		High
Sun 1:20p		Low
Sun 7:09p		High
Mon 1:39a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: W 4 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NW 5 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: NW 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers.

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Showers.

THU NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

