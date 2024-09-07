NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/7
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Don`t enter the surf at unguarded beaches. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
7 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:30am - 7:20pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 11:07a
|Low
Sat 5:21p
|High
Sat 11:13p
|Low
Sun 5:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:41a
|Low
Sat 4:45p
|High
Sat 10:47p
|Low
Sun 4:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:55a
|Low
Sat 4:57p
|High
Sat 11:01p
|Low
Sun 4:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:37a
|Low
Sat 4:49p
|High
Sat 10:43p
|Low
Sun 4:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:58a
|High
Sat 2:47p
|Low
Sat 9:26p
|High
Sun 2:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 11:01a
|Low
Sat 5:19p
|High
Sat 11:07p
|Low
Sun 5:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:32a
|High
Sat 1:54p
|Low
Sat 9:00p
|High
Sun 2:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 5:28a
|High
Sat 12:00p
|Low
Sat 6:06p
|High
Sun 12:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:44a
|Low
Sat 4:54p
|High
Sat 10:51p
|Low
Sun 4:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 11:14a
|Low
Sat 5:20p
|High
Sat 11:22p
|Low
Sun 5:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:44a
|Low
Sat 4:58p
|High
Sat 10:59p
|Low
Sun 5:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:31a
|High
Sat 11:54a
|Low
Sat 5:59p
|High
Sun 12:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and NW 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and NW 2 ft at 4 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
