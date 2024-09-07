NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/7

Red flag in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Don`t enter the surf at unguarded beaches. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
7 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:30am - 7:20pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 11:07a		Low
Sat 5:21p		High
Sat 11:13p		Low
Sun 5:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:41a		Low
Sat 4:45p		High
Sat 10:47p		Low
Sun 4:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:55a		Low
Sat 4:57p		High
Sat 11:01p		Low
Sun 4:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:37a		Low
Sat 4:49p		High
Sat 10:43p		Low
Sun 4:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:58a		High
Sat 2:47p		Low
Sat 9:26p		High
Sun 2:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 11:01a		Low
Sat 5:19p		High
Sat 11:07p		Low
Sun 5:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:32a		High
Sat 1:54p		Low
Sat 9:00p		High
Sun 2:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 5:28a		High
Sat 12:00p		Low
Sat 6:06p		High
Sun 12:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:44a		Low
Sat 4:54p		High
Sat 10:51p		Low
Sun 4:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 11:14a		Low
Sat 5:20p		High
Sat 11:22p		Low
Sun 5:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 10:44a		Low
Sat 4:58p		High
Sat 10:59p		Low
Sun 5:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 5:31a		High
Sat 11:54a		Low
Sat 5:59p		High
Sun 12:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and NW 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and NW 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

