NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/7

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Don`t enter the surf at unguarded beaches. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southeast

7 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 6:30am - 7:20pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 11:07a Low

Sat 5:21p High

Sat 11:13p Low

Sun 5:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:41a Low

Sat 4:45p High

Sat 10:47p Low

Sun 4:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:55a Low

Sat 4:57p High

Sat 11:01p Low

Sun 4:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:37a Low

Sat 4:49p High

Sat 10:43p Low

Sun 4:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:58a High

Sat 2:47p Low

Sat 9:26p High

Sun 2:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 11:01a Low

Sat 5:19p High

Sat 11:07p Low

Sun 5:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:32a High

Sat 1:54p Low

Sat 9:00p High

Sun 2:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:28a High

Sat 12:00p Low

Sat 6:06p High

Sun 12:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:44a Low

Sat 4:54p High

Sat 10:51p Low

Sun 4:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 11:14a Low

Sat 5:20p High

Sat 11:22p Low

Sun 5:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:44a Low

Sat 4:58p High

Sat 10:59p Low

Sun 5:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:31a High

Sat 11:54a Low

Sat 5:59p High

Sun 12:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and NW 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and NW 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

