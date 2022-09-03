NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/3

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the East

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 86°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 76° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:25am - 7:27pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 7:06a High

Sat 1:44p Low

Sat 8:27p High

Sun 2:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:30a High

Sat 1:18p Low

Sat 7:51p High

Sun 1:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:42a High

Sat 1:32p Low

Sat 8:03p High

Sun 1:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:34a High

Sat 1:14p Low

Sat 7:55p High

Sun 1:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 11:11a High

Sat 5:24p Low

Sun 12:32a High

Sun 5:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:12a High

Sat 1:38p Low

Sat 8:28p High

Sun 2:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 10:45a High

Sat 4:31p Low

Sun 12:06a High

Sun 4:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 7:47a High

Sat 2:30p Low

Sat 9:00p High

Sun 2:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:47a High

Sat 1:19p Low

Sat 7:57p High

Sun 1:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 7:12a High

Sat 1:54p Low

Sat 8:23p High

Sun 2:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:59a High

Sat 1:27p Low

Sat 8:03p High

Sun 1:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:56a High

Sat 2:32p Low

Sat 8:50p High

Sun 2:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely through the night.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

