NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/28

Boardwalk in Ocean City (NJ Beach Cams via YouTube)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the East
14 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 72°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature69° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset6:50am - 6:46pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 5:27a		Low
Sat 11:33a		High
Sat 5:45p		Low
Sun 12:15a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:01a		Low
Sat 10:57a		High
Sat 5:19p		Low
Sat 11:39p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:15a		Low
Sat 11:09a		High
Sat 5:33p		Low
Sat 11:51p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 11:01a		High
Sat 5:15p		Low
Sat 11:43p		High
Sun 5:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:07a		Low
Sat 3:38p		High
Sat 9:25p		Low
Sun 4:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:21a		Low
Sat 11:23a		High
Sat 5:36p		Low
Sun 12:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 8:14a		Low
Sat 3:12p		High
Sat 8:32p		Low
Sun 3:54a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 6:05a		Low
Sat 11:53a		High
Sat 6:26p		Low
Sun 12:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:18a		Low
Sat 11:08a		High
Sat 5:32p		Low
Sun 12:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 5:37a		Low
Sat 11:26a		High
Sat 5:59p		Low
Sun 12:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:40a		Low
Sat 11:24a		High
Sat 5:55p		Low
Sun 12:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 6:19a		Low
Sat 12:10p		High
Sat 6:38p		Low
Sun 1:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely.

SUN: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

