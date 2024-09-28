NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/28
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the East
14 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 72°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:50am - 6:46pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 5:27a
|Low
Sat 11:33a
|High
Sat 5:45p
|Low
Sun 12:15a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:01a
|Low
Sat 10:57a
|High
Sat 5:19p
|Low
Sat 11:39p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:15a
|Low
Sat 11:09a
|High
Sat 5:33p
|Low
Sat 11:51p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 11:01a
|High
Sat 5:15p
|Low
Sat 11:43p
|High
Sun 5:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:07a
|Low
Sat 3:38p
|High
Sat 9:25p
|Low
Sun 4:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:21a
|Low
Sat 11:23a
|High
Sat 5:36p
|Low
Sun 12:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 8:14a
|Low
Sat 3:12p
|High
Sat 8:32p
|Low
Sun 3:54a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 6:05a
|Low
Sat 11:53a
|High
Sat 6:26p
|Low
Sun 12:48a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:18a
|Low
Sat 11:08a
|High
Sat 5:32p
|Low
Sun 12:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 5:37a
|Low
Sat 11:26a
|High
Sat 5:59p
|Low
Sun 12:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:40a
|Low
Sat 11:24a
|High
Sat 5:55p
|Low
Sun 12:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 6:19a
|Low
Sat 12:10p
|High
Sat 6:38p
|Low
Sun 1:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely.
TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely.
SUN: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
MON: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
