NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/28

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the East

14 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)

12 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 72°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 69° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 6:50am - 6:46pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 5:27a Low

Sat 11:33a High

Sat 5:45p Low

Sun 12:15a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:01a Low

Sat 10:57a High

Sat 5:19p Low

Sat 11:39p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:15a Low

Sat 11:09a High

Sat 5:33p Low

Sat 11:51p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 11:01a High

Sat 5:15p Low

Sat 11:43p High

Sun 5:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:07a Low

Sat 3:38p High

Sat 9:25p Low

Sun 4:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:21a Low

Sat 11:23a High

Sat 5:36p Low

Sun 12:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 8:14a Low

Sat 3:12p High

Sat 8:32p Low

Sun 3:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 6:05a Low

Sat 11:53a High

Sat 6:26p Low

Sun 12:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:18a Low

Sat 11:08a High

Sat 5:32p Low

Sun 12:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 5:37a Low

Sat 11:26a High

Sat 5:59p Low

Sun 12:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:40a Low

Sat 11:24a High

Sat 5:55p Low

Sun 12:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 6:19a Low

Sat 12:10p High

Sat 6:38p Low

Sun 1:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely.

SUN: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Cape May: Wonderful places to visit Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt