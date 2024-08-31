NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/31

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the East
6 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature75° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:23am - 7:30pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 6:42a		Low
Sat 12:40p		High
Sat 6:58p		Low
Sun 1:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:16a		Low
Sat 12:04p		High
Sat 6:32p		Low
Sun 12:51a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:30a		Low
Sat 12:16p		High
Sat 6:46p		Low
Sun 1:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:12a		Low
Sat 12:08p		High
Sat 6:28p		Low
Sun 12:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 10:22a		Low
Sat 4:45p		High
Sat 10:38p		Low
Sun 5:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:29a		Low
Sat 12:32p		High
Sat 6:48p		Low
Sun 1:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 9:29a		Low
Sat 4:19p		High
Sat 9:45p		Low
Sun 5:06a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 7:18a		Low
Sat 1:04p		High
Sat 7:40p		Low
Sun 2:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:26a		Low
Sat 12:16p		High
Sat 6:43p		Low
Sun 1:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 6:48a		Low
Sat 12:35p		High
Sat 7:11p		Low
Sun 1:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:42a		Low
Sat 12:30p		High
Sat 7:01p		Low
Sun 1:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 7:31a		Low
Sat 1:19p		High
Sat 7:51p		Low
Sun 2:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

