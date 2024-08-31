NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/31

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the East

6 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 74°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 75° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:23am - 7:30pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 6:42a Low

Sat 12:40p High

Sat 6:58p Low

Sun 1:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:16a Low

Sat 12:04p High

Sat 6:32p Low

Sun 12:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:30a Low

Sat 12:16p High

Sat 6:46p Low

Sun 1:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:12a Low

Sat 12:08p High

Sat 6:28p Low

Sun 12:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:22a Low

Sat 4:45p High

Sat 10:38p Low

Sun 5:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:29a Low

Sat 12:32p High

Sat 6:48p Low

Sun 1:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:29a Low

Sat 4:19p High

Sat 9:45p Low

Sun 5:06a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 7:18a Low

Sat 1:04p High

Sat 7:40p Low

Sun 2:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:26a Low

Sat 12:16p High

Sat 6:43p Low

Sun 1:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 6:48a Low

Sat 12:35p High

Sat 7:11p Low

Sun 1:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:42a Low

Sat 12:30p High

Sat 7:01p Low

Sun 1:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:31a Low

Sat 1:19p High

Sat 7:51p Low

Sun 2:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

