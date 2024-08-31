NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/31
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the East
6 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:23am - 7:30pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 6:42a
|Low
Sat 12:40p
|High
Sat 6:58p
|Low
Sun 1:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:16a
|Low
Sat 12:04p
|High
Sat 6:32p
|Low
Sun 12:51a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:30a
|Low
Sat 12:16p
|High
Sat 6:46p
|Low
Sun 1:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:12a
|Low
Sat 12:08p
|High
Sat 6:28p
|Low
Sun 12:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:22a
|Low
Sat 4:45p
|High
Sat 10:38p
|Low
Sun 5:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:29a
|Low
Sat 12:32p
|High
Sat 6:48p
|Low
Sun 1:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:29a
|Low
Sat 4:19p
|High
Sat 9:45p
|Low
Sun 5:06a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 7:18a
|Low
Sat 1:04p
|High
Sat 7:40p
|Low
Sun 2:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:26a
|Low
Sat 12:16p
|High
Sat 6:43p
|Low
Sun 1:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 6:48a
|Low
Sat 12:35p
|High
Sat 7:11p
|Low
Sun 1:34a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:42a
|Low
Sat 12:30p
|High
Sat 7:01p
|Low
Sun 1:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:31a
|Low
Sat 1:19p
|High
Sat 7:51p
|Low
Sun 2:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
