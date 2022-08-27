NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/27

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the East

7 - 14 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 77° - 85°

(Normal 73°) Air Temperature 79° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 8:42a Low

Sat 2:46p High

Sat 8:45p Low

Sun 3:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:16a Low

Sat 2:10p High

Sat 8:19p Low

Sun 2:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:30a Low

Sat 2:22p High

Sat 8:33p Low

Sun 2:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:12a Low

Sat 2:14p High

Sat 8:15p Low

Sun 2:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:50a High

Sat 12:22p Low

Sat 6:51p High

Sun 12:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:31a Low

Sat 2:34p High

Sat 8:36p Low

Sun 3:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:24a High

Sat 11:29a Low

Sat 6:25p High

Sat 11:32p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 9:18a Low

Sat 3:04p High

Sat 9:26p Low

Sun 3:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:20a Low

Sat 2:10p High

Sat 8:29p Low

Sun 2:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 8:49a Low

Sat 2:35p High

Sat 9:05p Low

Sun 3:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:21a Low

Sat 2:19p High

Sat 8:38p Low

Sun 2:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:25a Low

Sat 3:13p High

Sat 9:39p Low

Sun 3:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

