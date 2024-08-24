NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/24

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 2 feet Winds From the West

6 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 75° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 6:15am - 7:42pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:55a High

Sat 12:18p Low

Sat 6:38p High

Sun 12:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:19a High

Sat 11:52a Low

Sat 6:02p High

Sun 12:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:31a High

Sat 12:06p Low

Sat 6:14p High

Sun 12:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:23a High

Sat 11:48a Low

Sat 6:06p High

Sun 12:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:00a High

Sat 3:58p Low

Sat 10:43p High

Sun 4:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:57a High

Sat 12:07p Low

Sat 6:43p High

Sun 12:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:34a High

Sat 3:05p Low

Sat 10:17p High

Sun 3:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:32a High

Sat 1:05p Low

Sat 7:16p High

Sun 1:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:29a High

Sat 11:50a Low

Sat 6:14p High

Sun 12:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 5:55a High

Sat 12:23p Low

Sat 6:37p High

Sun 12:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:33a High

Sat 11:57a Low

Sat 6:17p High

Sun 12:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:30a High

Sat 12:58p Low

Sat 7:11p High

Sun 1:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

