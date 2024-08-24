NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/24

Asbury Park (Millie Walsh)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
6 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature75° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset6:15am - 7:42pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 5:55a		High
Sat 12:18p		Low
Sat 6:38p		High
Sun 12:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:19a		High
Sat 11:52a		Low
Sat 6:02p		High
Sun 12:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:31a		High
Sat 12:06p		Low
Sat 6:14p		High
Sun 12:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:23a		High
Sat 11:48a		Low
Sat 6:06p		High
Sun 12:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:00a		High
Sat 3:58p		Low
Sat 10:43p		High
Sun 4:22a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:57a		High
Sat 12:07p		Low
Sat 6:43p		High
Sun 12:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 9:34a		High
Sat 3:05p		Low
Sat 10:17p		High
Sun 3:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 6:32a		High
Sat 1:05p		Low
Sat 7:16p		High
Sun 1:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:29a		High
Sat 11:50a		Low
Sat 6:14p		High
Sun 12:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 5:55a		High
Sat 12:23p		Low
Sat 6:37p		High
Sun 12:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:33a		High
Sat 11:57a		Low
Sat 6:17p		High
Sun 12:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 6:30a		High
Sat 12:58p		Low
Sat 7:11p		High
Sun 1:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

