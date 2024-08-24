NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/24
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
6 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:15am - 7:42pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:55a
|High
Sat 12:18p
|Low
Sat 6:38p
|High
Sun 12:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:19a
|High
Sat 11:52a
|Low
Sat 6:02p
|High
Sun 12:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:31a
|High
Sat 12:06p
|Low
Sat 6:14p
|High
Sun 12:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:23a
|High
Sat 11:48a
|Low
Sat 6:06p
|High
Sun 12:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:00a
|High
Sat 3:58p
|Low
Sat 10:43p
|High
Sun 4:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:57a
|High
Sat 12:07p
|Low
Sat 6:43p
|High
Sun 12:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:34a
|High
Sat 3:05p
|Low
Sat 10:17p
|High
Sun 3:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:32a
|High
Sat 1:05p
|Low
Sat 7:16p
|High
Sun 1:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|High
Sat 11:50a
|Low
Sat 6:14p
|High
Sun 12:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 5:55a
|High
Sat 12:23p
|Low
Sat 6:37p
|High
Sun 12:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:33a
|High
Sat 11:57a
|Low
Sat 6:17p
|High
Sun 12:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:30a
|High
Sat 12:58p
|Low
Sat 7:11p
|High
Sun 1:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto
Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G