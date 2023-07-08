NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/8

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/8

A busy Belmar beach (Photo: Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:28pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 6:39a		High
Sat 1:00p		Low
Sat 7:05p		High
Sun 1:15a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:03a		High
Sat 12:34p		Low
Sat 6:29p		High
Sun 12:49a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:15a		High
Sat 12:48p		Low
Sat 6:41p		High
Sun 1:03a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:07a		High
Sat 12:30p		Low
Sat 6:33p		High
Sun 12:45a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:44a		High
Sat 4:40p		Low
Sat 11:10p		High
Sun 4:55a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:47a		High
Sat 12:48p		Low
Sat 7:06p		High
Sun 1:03a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 10:18a		High
Sat 3:47p		Low
Sat 10:44p		High
Sun 4:02a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 7:23a		High
Sat 1:42p		Low
Sat 7:38p		High
Sun 1:56a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:19a		High
Sat 12:33p		Low
Sat 6:37p		High
Sun 12:48a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 6:45a		High
Sat 1:01p		Low
Sat 7:00p		High
Sun 1:21a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:26a		High
Sat 12:38p		Low
Sat 6:40p		High
Sun 12:54a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 7:18a		High
Sat 1:37p		Low
Sat 7:36p		High
Sun 1:57a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds in the evening, becoming light.

SUN: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the evening, becoming light. Showers with tstms likely.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds after midnight. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

