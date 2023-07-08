NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/8
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:39a
|High
Sat 1:00p
|Low
Sat 7:05p
|High
Sun 1:15a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:03a
|High
Sat 12:34p
|Low
Sat 6:29p
|High
Sun 12:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:15a
|High
Sat 12:48p
|Low
Sat 6:41p
|High
Sun 1:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:07a
|High
Sat 12:30p
|Low
Sat 6:33p
|High
Sun 12:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:44a
|High
Sat 4:40p
|Low
Sat 11:10p
|High
Sun 4:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:47a
|High
Sat 12:48p
|Low
Sat 7:06p
|High
Sun 1:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 10:18a
|High
Sat 3:47p
|Low
Sat 10:44p
|High
Sun 4:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 7:23a
|High
Sat 1:42p
|Low
Sat 7:38p
|High
Sun 1:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:19a
|High
Sat 12:33p
|Low
Sat 6:37p
|High
Sun 12:48a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:45a
|High
Sat 1:01p
|Low
Sat 7:00p
|High
Sun 1:21a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:26a
|High
Sat 12:38p
|Low
Sat 6:40p
|High
Sun 12:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:18a
|High
Sat 1:37p
|Low
Sat 7:36p
|High
Sun 1:57a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds in the evening, becoming light.
SUN: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the evening, becoming light. Showers with tstms likely.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds after midnight. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.