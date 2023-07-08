NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/8

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

6 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 79°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:28pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:39a High

Sat 1:00p Low

Sat 7:05p High

Sun 1:15a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:03a High

Sat 12:34p Low

Sat 6:29p High

Sun 12:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:15a High

Sat 12:48p Low

Sat 6:41p High

Sun 1:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:07a High

Sat 12:30p Low

Sat 6:33p High

Sun 12:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:44a High

Sat 4:40p Low

Sat 11:10p High

Sun 4:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:47a High

Sat 12:48p Low

Sat 7:06p High

Sun 1:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 10:18a High

Sat 3:47p Low

Sat 10:44p High

Sun 4:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 7:23a High

Sat 1:42p Low

Sat 7:38p High

Sun 1:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:19a High

Sat 12:33p Low

Sat 6:37p High

Sun 12:48a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:45a High

Sat 1:01p Low

Sat 7:00p High

Sun 1:21a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:26a High

Sat 12:38p Low

Sat 6:40p High

Sun 12:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:18a High

Sat 1:37p Low

Sat 7:36p High

Sun 1:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds in the evening, becoming light.

SUN: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds in the evening, becoming light. Showers with tstms likely.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds after midnight. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

