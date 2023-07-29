NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/29
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 16 mph (Gust 25 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:50am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 5:02a
|Low
Sat 11:18a
|High
Sat 5:37p
|Low
Sun 12:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:42a
|High
Sat 5:11p
|Low
Sat 11:46p
|High
Sun 5:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:54a
|High
Sat 5:25p
|Low
Sat 11:58p
|High
Sun 5:58a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:46a
|High
Sat 5:07p
|Low
Sat 11:50p
|High
Sun 5:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:42a
|Low
Sat 3:23p
|High
Sat 9:17p
|Low
Sun 4:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:01a
|Low
Sat 11:06a
|High
Sat 5:31p
|Low
Sun 12:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 7:49a
|Low
Sat 2:57p
|High
Sat 8:24p
|Low
Sun 4:01a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 5:56a
|Low
Sat 11:38a
|High
Sat 6:33p
|Low
Sun 12:58a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:41a
|High
Sat 5:19p
|Low
Sat 11:56p
|High
Sun 5:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 5:04a
|Low
Sat 10:58a
|High
Sat 5:53p
|Low
Sun 12:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:50a
|High
Sat 5:29p
|Low
Sun 12:02a
|High
Sun 5:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 5:51a
|Low
Sat 11:43a
|High
Sat 6:26p
|Low
Sun 12:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon, then showers and tstms likely late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming NE 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.