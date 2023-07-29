NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/29

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/29

Yellow flag flies on the beach in Harvey Cedar (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 16 mph (Gust 25 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature82° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:50am - 8:14pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 5:02a		Low
Sat 11:18a		High
Sat 5:37p		Low
Sun 12:22a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:42a		High
Sat 5:11p		Low
Sat 11:46p		High
Sun 5:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:54a		High
Sat 5:25p		Low
Sat 11:58p		High
Sun 5:58a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:46a		High
Sat 5:07p		Low
Sat 11:50p		High
Sun 5:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 8:42a		Low
Sat 3:23p		High
Sat 9:17p		Low
Sun 4:27a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:01a		Low
Sat 11:06a		High
Sat 5:31p		Low
Sun 12:19a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 7:49a		Low
Sat 2:57p		High
Sat 8:24p		Low
Sun 4:01a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 5:56a		Low
Sat 11:38a		High
Sat 6:33p		Low
Sun 12:58a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:41a		High
Sat 5:19p		Low
Sat 11:56p		High
Sun 5:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 5:04a		Low
Sat 10:58a		High
Sat 5:53p		Low
Sun 12:20a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:50a		High
Sat 5:29p		Low
Sun 12:02a		High
Sun 5:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 5:51a		Low
Sat 11:43a		High
Sat 6:26p		Low
Sun 12:48a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon, then showers and tstms likely late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming NE 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

