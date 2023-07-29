NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/29

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

10 - 16 mph (Gust 25 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 82° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:50am - 8:14pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 5:02a Low

Sat 11:18a High

Sat 5:37p Low

Sun 12:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:42a High

Sat 5:11p Low

Sat 11:46p High

Sun 5:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:54a High

Sat 5:25p Low

Sat 11:58p High

Sun 5:58a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:46a High

Sat 5:07p Low

Sat 11:50p High

Sun 5:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:42a Low

Sat 3:23p High

Sat 9:17p Low

Sun 4:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:01a Low

Sat 11:06a High

Sat 5:31p Low

Sun 12:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 7:49a Low

Sat 2:57p High

Sat 8:24p Low

Sun 4:01a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 5:56a Low

Sat 11:38a High

Sat 6:33p Low

Sun 12:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:41a High

Sat 5:19p Low

Sat 11:56p High

Sun 5:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 5:04a Low

Sat 10:58a High

Sat 5:53p Low

Sun 12:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:50a High

Sat 5:29p Low

Sun 12:02a High

Sun 5:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 5:51a Low

Sat 11:43a High

Sat 6:26p Low

Sun 12:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon, then showers and tstms likely late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming NE 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

2022 Polar Bear Plunge More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Take a Dip In The Most Breathtaking Backyard Pools in New Jersey