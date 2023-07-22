NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/22
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
8 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:44am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:33a
|High
Sat 11:52a
|Low
Sat 5:37p
|High
Sat 11:39p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 11:26a
|Low
Sat 5:01p
|High
Sat 11:13p
|Low
Sun 5:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:09a
|High
Sat 11:40a
|Low
Sat 5:13p
|High
Sat 11:27p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:01a
|High
Sat 11:22a
|Low
Sat 5:05p
|High
Sat 11:09p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:38a
|High
Sat 3:32p
|Low
Sat 9:42p
|High
Sun 3:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:35a
|High
Sat 11:37a
|Low
Sat 5:28p
|High
Sat 11:29p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:12a
|High
Sat 2:39p
|Low
Sat 9:16p
|High
Sun 2:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:16a
|High
Sat 12:33p
|Low
Sat 6:15p
|High
Sun 12:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:14a
|High
Sat 11:23a
|Low
Sat 5:08p
|High
Sat 11:20p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 5:38a
|High
Sat 11:48a
|Low
Sat 5:32p
|High
Sat 11:53p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:16a
|High
Sat 11:19a
|Low
Sat 5:14p
|High
Sat 11:29p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:12a
|High
Sat 12:25p
|Low
Sat 6:16p
|High
Sun 12:33a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds after midnight.
SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds in the evening, becoming light.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds after midnight.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.