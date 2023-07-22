NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/22

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/22

Island Beach State Park (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
8 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature80° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:44am - 8:20pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 5:33a		High
Sat 11:52a		Low
Sat 5:37p		High
Sat 11:39p		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 11:26a		Low
Sat 5:01p		High
Sat 11:13p		Low
Sun 5:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:09a		High
Sat 11:40a		Low
Sat 5:13p		High
Sat 11:27p		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:01a		High
Sat 11:22a		Low
Sat 5:05p		High
Sat 11:09p		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:38a		High
Sat 3:32p		Low
Sat 9:42p		High
Sun 3:19a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:35a		High
Sat 11:37a		Low
Sat 5:28p		High
Sat 11:29p		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 9:12a		High
Sat 2:39p		Low
Sat 9:16p		High
Sun 2:26a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 6:16a		High
Sat 12:33p		Low
Sat 6:15p		High
Sun 12:31a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:14a		High
Sat 11:23a		Low
Sat 5:08p		High
Sat 11:20p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 5:38a		High
Sat 11:48a		Low
Sat 5:32p		High
Sat 11:53p		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:16a		High
Sat 11:19a		Low
Sat 5:14p		High
Sat 11:29p		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 6:12a		High
Sat 12:25p		Low
Sat 6:16p		High
Sun 12:33a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds after midnight.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds in the evening, becoming light.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds after midnight.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM