NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/22

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

8 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 80° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:44am - 8:20pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:33a High

Sat 11:52a Low

Sat 5:37p High

Sat 11:39p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 11:26a Low

Sat 5:01p High

Sat 11:13p Low

Sun 5:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:09a High

Sat 11:40a Low

Sat 5:13p High

Sat 11:27p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:01a High

Sat 11:22a Low

Sat 5:05p High

Sat 11:09p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:38a High

Sat 3:32p Low

Sat 9:42p High

Sun 3:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:35a High

Sat 11:37a Low

Sat 5:28p High

Sat 11:29p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:12a High

Sat 2:39p Low

Sat 9:16p High

Sun 2:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:16a High

Sat 12:33p Low

Sat 6:15p High

Sun 12:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:14a High

Sat 11:23a Low

Sat 5:08p High

Sat 11:20p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 5:38a High

Sat 11:48a Low

Sat 5:32p High

Sat 11:53p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:16a High

Sat 11:19a Low

Sat 5:14p High

Sat 11:29p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:12a High

Sat 12:25p Low

Sat 6:16p High

Sun 12:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds after midnight.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds in the evening, becoming light.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds after midnight.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

