NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/2
Advisories
--Strong thunderstorms possible, especially in the late afternoon and evening hours.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 73°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 11:01a
|Low
Sat 4:47p
|High
Sat 10:49p
|Low
Sun 5:32a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:35a
|Low
Sat 4:11p
|High
Sat 10:23p
|Low
Sun 4:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:49a
|Low
Sat 4:23p
|High
Sat 10:37p
|Low
Sun 5:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:31a
|Low
Sat 4:15p
|High
Sat 10:19p
|Low
Sun 5:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:02a
|High
Sat 2:41p
|Low
Sat 8:52p
|High
Sun 2:29a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:44a
|Low
Sat 4:30p
|High
Sat 10:40p
|Low
Sun 5:32a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:36a
|High
Sat 1:48p
|Low
Sat 8:26p
|High
Sun 1:36a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 5:31a
|High
Sat 11:33a
|Low
Sat 5:05p
|High
Sat 11:35p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:32a
|Low
Sat 4:11p
|High
Sat 10:33p
|Low
Sun 5:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 11:02a
|Low
Sat 4:32p
|High
Sat 11:11p
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:29a
|Low
Sat 4:16p
|High
Sat 10:43p
|Low
Sun 5:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|High
Sat 11:37a
|Low
Sat 5:19p
|High
Sat 11:46p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.
SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.