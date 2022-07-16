NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/16
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 75°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:39am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 10:48a
|Low
Sat 4:56p
|High
Sat 11:06p
|Low
Sun 5:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:22a
|Low
Sat 4:20p
|High
Sat 10:40p
|Low
Sun 4:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:36a
|Low
Sat 4:32p
|High
Sat 10:54p
|Low
Sun 5:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:18a
|Low
Sat 4:24p
|High
Sat 10:36p
|Low
Sun 5:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:50a
|High
Sat 2:28p
|Low
Sat 9:01p
|High
Sun 2:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:37a
|Low
Sat 4:50p
|High
Sat 10:56p
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:24a
|High
Sat 1:35p
|Low
Sat 8:35p
|High
Sun 1:53a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 5:14a
|High
Sat 11:20a
|Low
Sat 5:12p
|High
Sat 11:39p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:23a
|Low
Sat 4:22p
|High
Sat 10:42p
|Low
Sun 5:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 10:56a
|Low
Sat 4:44p
|High
Sat 11:21p
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:30a
|Low
Sat 4:23p
|High
Sat 10:51p
|Low
Sun 5:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:20a
|High
Sat 11:31a
|Low
Sat 5:21p
|High
Sat 11:52p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with scattered tstms.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.