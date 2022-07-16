NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/16

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

6 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 75°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 76° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:25pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 10:48a Low

Sat 4:56p High

Sat 11:06p Low

Sun 5:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:22a Low

Sat 4:20p High

Sat 10:40p Low

Sun 4:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:36a Low

Sat 4:32p High

Sat 10:54p Low

Sun 5:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:18a Low

Sat 4:24p High

Sat 10:36p Low

Sun 5:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:50a High

Sat 2:28p Low

Sat 9:01p High

Sun 2:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:37a Low

Sat 4:50p High

Sat 10:56p Low

Sun 5:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:24a High

Sat 1:35p Low

Sat 8:35p High

Sun 1:53a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:14a High

Sat 11:20a Low

Sat 5:12p High

Sat 11:39p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:23a Low

Sat 4:22p High

Sat 10:42p Low

Sun 5:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:56a Low

Sat 4:44p High

Sat 11:21p Low

Sun 5:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:30a Low

Sat 4:23p High

Sat 10:51p Low

Sun 5:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:20a High

Sat 11:31a Low

Sat 5:21p High

Sat 11:52p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with scattered tstms.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

