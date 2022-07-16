NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/16

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/16

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 75°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature76° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset5:39am - 8:25pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 10:48a		Low
Sat 4:56p		High
Sat 11:06p		Low
Sun 5:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:22a		Low
Sat 4:20p		High
Sat 10:40p		Low
Sun 4:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:36a		Low
Sat 4:32p		High
Sat 10:54p		Low
Sun 5:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:18a		Low
Sat 4:24p		High
Sat 10:36p		Low
Sun 5:01a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:50a		High
Sat 2:28p		Low
Sat 9:01p		High
Sun 2:46a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 10:37a		Low
Sat 4:50p		High
Sat 10:56p		Low
Sun 5:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:24a		High
Sat 1:35p		Low
Sat 8:35p		High
Sun 1:53a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 5:14a		High
Sat 11:20a		Low
Sat 5:12p		High
Sat 11:39p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:23a		Low
Sat 4:22p		High
Sat 10:42p		Low
Sun 5:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:56a		Low
Sat 4:44p		High
Sat 11:21p		Low
Sun 5:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:30a		Low
Sat 4:23p		High
Sat 10:51p		Low
Sun 5:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 5:20a		High
Sat 11:31a		Low
Sat 5:21p		High
Sat 11:52p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with scattered tstms.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

