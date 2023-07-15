NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/15

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 80°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 79° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:25pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 6:51a Low

Sat 12:46p High

Sat 7:08p Low

Sun 1:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:25a Low

Sat 12:10p High

Sat 6:42p Low

Sun 1:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:39a Low

Sat 12:22p High

Sat 6:56p Low

Sun 1:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:21a Low

Sat 12:14p High

Sat 6:38p Low

Sun 1:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:03a High

Sat 10:31a Low

Sat 4:51p High

Sat 10:48p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:43a Low

Sat 12:42p High

Sat 7:01p Low

Sun 1:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:38a Low

Sat 4:25p High

Sat 9:55p Low

Sun 5:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 7:29a Low

Sat 1:11p High

Sat 7:55p Low

Sun 2:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:33a Low

Sat 12:22p High

Sat 6:53p Low

Sun 1:32a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 6:53a Low

Sat 12:39p High

Sat 7:20p Low

Sun 1:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:47a Low

Sat 12:31p High

Sat 7:09p Low

Sun 1:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:43a Low

Sat 1:23p High

Sat 8:03p Low

Sun 2:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell up to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms, mainly this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SUN: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers and tstms likely.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

