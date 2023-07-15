NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/15

Casino Pier in Seaside Heights

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature79° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:38am - 8:25pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 6:51a		Low
Sat 12:46p		High
Sat 7:08p		Low
Sun 1:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:25a		Low
Sat 12:10p		High
Sat 6:42p		Low
Sun 1:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:39a		Low
Sat 12:22p		High
Sat 6:56p		Low
Sun 1:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:21a		Low
Sat 12:14p		High
Sat 6:38p		Low
Sun 1:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:03a		High
Sat 10:31a		Low
Sat 4:51p		High
Sat 10:48p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 6:43a		Low
Sat 12:42p		High
Sat 7:01p		Low
Sun 1:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sat 9:38a		Low
Sat 4:25p		High
Sat 9:55p		Low
Sun 5:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 7:29a		Low
Sat 1:11p		High
Sat 7:55p		Low
Sun 2:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:33a		Low
Sat 12:22p		High
Sat 6:53p		Low
Sun 1:32a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 6:53a		Low
Sat 12:39p		High
Sat 7:20p		Low
Sun 1:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:47a		Low
Sat 12:31p		High
Sat 7:09p		Low
Sun 1:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 7:43a		Low
Sat 1:23p		High
Sat 8:03p		Low
Sun 2:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell up to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms, mainly this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SUN: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers and tstms likely.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

