NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/15
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 6:51a
|Low
Sat 12:46p
|High
Sat 7:08p
|Low
Sun 1:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:25a
|Low
Sat 12:10p
|High
Sat 6:42p
|Low
Sun 1:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:39a
|Low
Sat 12:22p
|High
Sat 6:56p
|Low
Sun 1:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:21a
|Low
Sat 12:14p
|High
Sat 6:38p
|Low
Sun 1:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:03a
|High
Sat 10:31a
|Low
Sat 4:51p
|High
Sat 10:48p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:43a
|Low
Sat 12:42p
|High
Sat 7:01p
|Low
Sun 1:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:38a
|Low
Sat 4:25p
|High
Sat 9:55p
|Low
Sun 5:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 7:29a
|Low
Sat 1:11p
|High
Sat 7:55p
|Low
Sun 2:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:33a
|Low
Sat 12:22p
|High
Sat 6:53p
|Low
Sun 1:32a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 6:53a
|Low
Sat 12:39p
|High
Sat 7:20p
|Low
Sun 1:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:47a
|Low
Sat 12:31p
|High
Sat 7:09p
|Low
Sun 1:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:43a
|Low
Sat 1:23p
|High
Sat 8:03p
|Low
Sun 2:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell up to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms, mainly this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
SUN: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers and tstms likely.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.
TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.