NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/1
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 76°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 6:32a
|Low
Sat 12:37p
|High
Sat 6:56p
|Low
Sun 1:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:06a
|Low
Sat 12:01p
|High
Sat 6:30p
|Low
Sun 1:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:20a
|Low
Sat 12:13p
|High
Sat 6:44p
|Low
Sun 1:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:02a
|Low
Sat 12:05p
|High
Sat 6:26p
|Low
Sun 1:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:12a
|Low
Sat 4:42p
|High
Sat 10:36p
|Low
Sun 5:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:24a
|Low
Sat 12:28p
|High
Sat 6:49p
|Low
Sun 1:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:19a
|Low
Sat 4:16p
|High
Sat 9:43p
|Low
Sun 5:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 7:20a
|Low
Sat 1:00p
|High
Sat 7:50p
|Low
Sun 2:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:05a
|Low
Sat 12:02p
|High
Sat 6:35p
|Low
Sun 1:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 6:30a
|Low
Sat 12:23p
|High
Sat 7:11p
|Low
Sun 1:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:14a
|Low
Sat 12:10p
|High
Sat 6:43p
|Low
Sun 1:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:17a
|Low
Sat 1:05p
|High
Sat 7:46p
|Low
Sun 2:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Hazy. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy in the evening. Showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.