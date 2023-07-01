NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/1

Yellow flag on the beach in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 76°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature74° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 6:32a		Low
Sat 12:37p		High
Sat 6:56p		Low
Sun 1:38a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:06a		Low
Sat 12:01p		High
Sat 6:30p		Low
Sun 1:02a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:20a		Low
Sat 12:13p		High
Sat 6:44p		Low
Sun 1:14a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:02a		Low
Sat 12:05p		High
Sat 6:26p		Low
Sun 1:06a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 10:12a		Low
Sat 4:42p		High
Sat 10:36p		Low
Sun 5:43a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:24a		Low
Sat 12:28p		High
Sat 6:49p		Low
Sun 1:40a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 9:19a		Low
Sat 4:16p		High
Sat 9:43p		Low
Sun 5:17a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 7:20a		Low
Sat 1:00p		High
Sat 7:50p		Low
Sun 2:16a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:05a		Low
Sat 12:02p		High
Sat 6:35p		Low
Sun 1:12a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 6:30a		Low
Sat 12:23p		High
Sat 7:11p		Low
Sun 1:38a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:14a		Low
Sat 12:10p		High
Sat 6:43p		Low
Sun 1:18a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 7:17a		Low
Sat 1:05p		High
Sat 7:46p		Low
Sun 2:06a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Hazy. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy in the evening. Showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

