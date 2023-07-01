NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/1

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

9 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 76°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 74° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 6:32a Low

Sat 12:37p High

Sat 6:56p Low

Sun 1:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:06a Low

Sat 12:01p High

Sat 6:30p Low

Sun 1:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:20a Low

Sat 12:13p High

Sat 6:44p Low

Sun 1:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:02a Low

Sat 12:05p High

Sat 6:26p Low

Sun 1:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:12a Low

Sat 4:42p High

Sat 10:36p Low

Sun 5:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:24a Low

Sat 12:28p High

Sat 6:49p Low

Sun 1:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:19a Low

Sat 4:16p High

Sat 9:43p Low

Sun 5:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 7:20a Low

Sat 1:00p High

Sat 7:50p Low

Sun 2:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:05a Low

Sat 12:02p High

Sat 6:35p Low

Sun 1:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 6:30a Low

Sat 12:23p High

Sat 7:11p Low

Sun 1:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:14a Low

Sat 12:10p High

Sat 6:43p Low

Sun 1:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:17a Low

Sat 1:05p High

Sat 7:46p Low

Sun 2:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Hazy. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy in the evening. Showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

