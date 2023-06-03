NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/3

Advisories

—A high risk of rip currents and rough surf warms the ocean will be dangerous Saturday.

—A Coastal Flood Advisory calls for widespread minor flooding of tidal waterways Saturday evening.

—An Air Quality Alert (Code Orange) cautions sensitive groups such as the very old, the very young, and those with heart/lung conditions should limit time outdoors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 8 feet Winds From the Northeast

19 - 31 mph (Gust 33 mph)

17 - 27 knots (Gust 29 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 63° - 67° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:21pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:47a Low

Sat 1:54p High

Sat 8:05p Low

Sun 2:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:21a Low

Sat 1:18p High

Sat 7:39p Low

Sun 2:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:35a Low

Sat 1:30p High

Sat 7:53p Low

Sun 2:26a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:17a Low

Sat 1:22p High

Sat 7:35p Low

Sun 2:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:05a High

Sat 11:27a Low

Sat 5:59p High

Sat 11:45p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:43a Low

Sat 1:49p High

Sat 8:02p Low

Sun 2:51a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:39a High

Sat 10:34a Low

Sat 5:33p High

Sat 10:52p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:37a Low

Sat 2:17p High

Sat 9:02p Low

Sun 3:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:25a Low

Sat 1:19p High

Sat 7:47p Low

Sun 2:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:54a Low

Sat 1:43p High

Sat 8:26p Low

Sun 2:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:29a Low

Sat 1:26p High

Sat 7:52p Low

Sun 2:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:36a Low

Sat 2:22p High

Sat 8:58p Low

Sun 3:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft this afternoon. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 4 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. NE swell 4 to 8 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. NE swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. NE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

