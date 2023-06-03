NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/3

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

—A high risk of rip currents and rough surf warms the ocean will be dangerous Saturday.
—A Coastal Flood Advisory calls for widespread minor flooding of tidal waterways Saturday evening.
—An Air Quality Alert (Code Orange) cautions sensitive groups such as the very old, the very young, and those with heart/lung conditions should limit time outdoors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 8 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
19 - 31 mph (Gust 33 mph)
17 - 27 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature63° - 67°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:21pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 7:47a		Low
Sat 1:54p		High
Sat 8:05p		Low
Sun 2:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:21a		Low
Sat 1:18p		High
Sat 7:39p		Low
Sun 2:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:35a		Low
Sat 1:30p		High
Sat 7:53p		Low
Sun 2:26a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:17a		Low
Sat 1:22p		High
Sat 7:35p		Low
Sun 2:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:05a		High
Sat 11:27a		Low
Sat 5:59p		High
Sat 11:45p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 7:43a		Low
Sat 1:49p		High
Sat 8:02p		Low
Sun 2:51a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:39a		High
Sat 10:34a		Low
Sat 5:33p		High
Sat 10:52p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 8:37a		Low
Sat 2:17p		High
Sat 9:02p		Low
Sun 3:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:25a		Low
Sat 1:19p		High
Sat 7:47p		Low
Sun 2:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 7:54a		Low
Sat 1:43p		High
Sat 8:26p		Low
Sun 2:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:29a		Low
Sat 1:26p		High
Sat 7:52p		Low
Sun 2:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 8:36a		Low
Sat 2:22p		High
Sat 8:58p		Low
Sun 3:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft this afternoon. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 4 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. NE swell 4 to 8 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. NE swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. NE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

