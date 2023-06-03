NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/3
Advisories
—A high risk of rip currents and rough surf warms the ocean will be dangerous Saturday.
—A Coastal Flood Advisory calls for widespread minor flooding of tidal waterways Saturday evening.
—An Air Quality Alert (Code Orange) cautions sensitive groups such as the very old, the very young, and those with heart/lung conditions should limit time outdoors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 8 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
19 - 31 mph (Gust 33 mph)
17 - 27 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|63° - 67°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:47a
|Low
Sat 1:54p
|High
Sat 8:05p
|Low
Sun 2:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:21a
|Low
Sat 1:18p
|High
Sat 7:39p
|Low
Sun 2:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:35a
|Low
Sat 1:30p
|High
Sat 7:53p
|Low
Sun 2:26a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:17a
|Low
Sat 1:22p
|High
Sat 7:35p
|Low
Sun 2:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:05a
|High
Sat 11:27a
|Low
Sat 5:59p
|High
Sat 11:45p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:43a
|Low
Sat 1:49p
|High
Sat 8:02p
|Low
Sun 2:51a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:39a
|High
Sat 10:34a
|Low
Sat 5:33p
|High
Sat 10:52p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:37a
|Low
Sat 2:17p
|High
Sat 9:02p
|Low
Sun 3:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:25a
|Low
Sat 1:19p
|High
Sat 7:47p
|Low
Sun 2:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:54a
|Low
Sat 1:43p
|High
Sat 8:26p
|Low
Sun 2:48a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:29a
|Low
Sat 1:26p
|High
Sat 7:52p
|Low
Sun 2:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:36a
|Low
Sat 2:22p
|High
Sat 8:58p
|Low
Sun 3:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft this afternoon. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 4 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. NE swell 4 to 8 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. NE swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. NE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of tstms through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.