NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/24

(Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature72° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 6:49a		High
Sat 1:19p		Low
Sat 6:54p		High
Sun 1:06a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:13a		High
Sat 12:53p		Low
Sat 6:18p		High
Sun 12:40a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:25a		High
Sat 1:07p		Low
Sat 6:30p		High
Sun 12:54a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:17a		High
Sat 12:49p		Low
Sat 6:22p		High
Sun 12:36a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:54a		High
Sat 4:59p		Low
Sat 10:59p		High
Sun 4:46a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:57a		High
Sat 1:03p		Low
Sat 6:49p		High
Sun 12:49a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 10:28a		High
Sat 4:06p		Low
Sat 10:33p		High
Sun 3:53a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 7:38a		High
Sat 1:55p		Low
Sat 7:37p		High
Sun 1:50a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:40a		High
Sat 12:48p		Low
Sat 6:31p		High
Sun 12:40a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 6:58a		High
Sat 1:04p		Low
Sat 6:52p		High
Sun 1:10a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:43a		High
Sat 12:43p		Low
Sat 6:40p		High
Sun 12:51a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 7:32a		High
Sat 1:46p		Low
Sat 7:36p		High
Sun 1:52a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog. Showers likely with isolated tstms this morning. Scattered showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Scattered showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon and evening, then diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

