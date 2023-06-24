NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/24
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:49a
|High
Sat 1:19p
|Low
Sat 6:54p
|High
Sun 1:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:13a
|High
Sat 12:53p
|Low
Sat 6:18p
|High
Sun 12:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:25a
|High
Sat 1:07p
|Low
Sat 6:30p
|High
Sun 12:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:17a
|High
Sat 12:49p
|Low
Sat 6:22p
|High
Sun 12:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:54a
|High
Sat 4:59p
|Low
Sat 10:59p
|High
Sun 4:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:57a
|High
Sat 1:03p
|Low
Sat 6:49p
|High
Sun 12:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 10:28a
|High
Sat 4:06p
|Low
Sat 10:33p
|High
Sun 3:53a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 7:38a
|High
Sat 1:55p
|Low
Sat 7:37p
|High
Sun 1:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:40a
|High
Sat 12:48p
|Low
Sat 6:31p
|High
Sun 12:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:58a
|High
Sat 1:04p
|Low
Sat 6:52p
|High
Sun 1:10a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:43a
|High
Sat 12:43p
|Low
Sat 6:40p
|High
Sun 12:51a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:32a
|High
Sat 1:46p
|Low
Sat 7:36p
|High
Sun 1:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog. Showers likely with isolated tstms this morning. Scattered showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Scattered showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon and evening, then diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.