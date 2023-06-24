NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/24

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 75°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 72° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:49a High

Sat 1:19p Low

Sat 6:54p High

Sun 1:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:13a High

Sat 12:53p Low

Sat 6:18p High

Sun 12:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:25a High

Sat 1:07p Low

Sat 6:30p High

Sun 12:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:17a High

Sat 12:49p Low

Sat 6:22p High

Sun 12:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:54a High

Sat 4:59p Low

Sat 10:59p High

Sun 4:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:57a High

Sat 1:03p Low

Sat 6:49p High

Sun 12:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 10:28a High

Sat 4:06p Low

Sat 10:33p High

Sun 3:53a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 7:38a High

Sat 1:55p Low

Sat 7:37p High

Sun 1:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:40a High

Sat 12:48p Low

Sat 6:31p High

Sun 12:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:58a High

Sat 1:04p Low

Sat 6:52p High

Sun 1:10a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:43a High

Sat 12:43p Low

Sat 6:40p High

Sun 12:51a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:32a High

Sat 1:46p Low

Sat 7:36p High

Sun 1:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog. Showers likely with isolated tstms this morning. Scattered showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Scattered showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon and evening, then diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

