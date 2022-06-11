NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/11
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 77°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 74°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 5:24a
|Low
Sat 11:48a
|High
Sat 6:02p
|Low
Sun 12:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 11:12a
|High
Sat 5:36p
|Low
Sun 12:03a
|High
Sun 5:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:12a
|Low
Sat 11:24a
|High
Sat 5:50p
|Low
Sun 12:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 11:16a
|High
Sat 5:32p
|Low
Sun 12:07a
|High
Sun 5:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:04a
|Low
Sat 3:53p
|High
Sat 9:42p
|Low
Sun 4:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:20a
|Low
Sat 11:37a
|High
Sat 5:57p
|Low
Sun 12:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 8:11a
|Low
Sat 3:27p
|High
Sat 8:49p
|Low
Sun 4:18a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 6:10a
|Low
Sat 12:08p
|High
Sat 6:47p
|Low
Sun 1:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:04a
|Low
Sat 11:12a
|High
Sat 5:42p
|Low
Sun 12:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 5:32a
|Low
Sat 11:34a
|High
Sat 6:10p
|Low
Sun 12:31a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:17a
|Low
Sat 11:21a
|High
Sat 5:50p
|Low
Sun 12:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 6:16a
|Low
Sat 12:14p
|High
Sat 6:50p
|Low
Sun 1:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.