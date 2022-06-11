NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/11

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature 72° - 77° Winds From the South

6 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 59° - 74°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:26pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 5:24a Low

Sat 11:48a High

Sat 6:02p Low

Sun 12:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 11:12a High

Sat 5:36p Low

Sun 12:03a High

Sun 5:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:12a Low

Sat 11:24a High

Sat 5:50p Low

Sun 12:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 11:16a High

Sat 5:32p Low

Sun 12:07a High

Sun 5:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:04a Low

Sat 3:53p High

Sat 9:42p Low

Sun 4:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:20a Low

Sat 11:37a High

Sat 5:57p Low

Sun 12:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 8:11a Low

Sat 3:27p High

Sat 8:49p Low

Sun 4:18a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 6:10a Low

Sat 12:08p High

Sat 6:47p Low

Sun 1:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:04a Low

Sat 11:12a High

Sat 5:42p Low

Sun 12:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 5:32a Low

Sat 11:34a High

Sat 6:10p Low

Sun 12:31a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:17a Low

Sat 11:21a High

Sat 5:50p Low

Sun 12:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 6:16a Low

Sat 12:14p High

Sat 6:50p Low

Sun 1:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

