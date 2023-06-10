NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/10

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 68° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:26pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 8:03a High

Sat 2:16p Low

Sat 8:32p High

Sun 2:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:27a High

Sat 1:50p Low

Sat 7:56p High

Sun 2:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:39a High

Sat 2:04p Low

Sat 8:08p High

Sun 2:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:31a High

Sat 1:46p Low

Sat 8:00p High

Sun 2:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:14a Low

Sat 12:08p High

Sat 5:56p Low

Sun 12:37a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:08a High

Sat 2:06p Low

Sat 8:27p High

Sun 2:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 11:42a High

Sat 5:03p Low

Sun 12:11a High

Sun 5:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 8:43a High

Sat 3:02p Low

Sat 8:57p High

Sun 3:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:39a High

Sat 1:54p Low

Sat 7:57p High

Sun 2:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 8:04a High

Sat 2:21p Low

Sat 8:19p High

Sun 2:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:49a High

Sat 2:02p Low

Sat 8:02p High

Sun 2:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 8:38a High

Sat 2:58p Low

Sat 8:56p High

Sun 3:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

SUN: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

TUE: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds around 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

