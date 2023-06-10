NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/10
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 8:03a
|High
Sat 2:16p
|Low
Sat 8:32p
|High
Sun 2:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:27a
|High
Sat 1:50p
|Low
Sat 7:56p
|High
Sun 2:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:39a
|High
Sat 2:04p
|Low
Sat 8:08p
|High
Sun 2:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:31a
|High
Sat 1:46p
|Low
Sat 8:00p
|High
Sun 2:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:14a
|Low
Sat 12:08p
|High
Sat 5:56p
|Low
Sun 12:37a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:08a
|High
Sat 2:06p
|Low
Sat 8:27p
|High
Sun 2:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 11:42a
|High
Sat 5:03p
|Low
Sun 12:11a
|High
Sun 5:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 8:43a
|High
Sat 3:02p
|Low
Sat 8:57p
|High
Sun 3:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:39a
|High
Sat 1:54p
|Low
Sat 7:57p
|High
Sun 2:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 8:04a
|High
Sat 2:21p
|Low
Sat 8:19p
|High
Sun 2:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:49a
|High
Sat 2:02p
|Low
Sat 8:02p
|High
Sun 2:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 8:38a
|High
Sat 2:58p
|Low
Sat 8:56p
|High
Sun 3:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.
SUN: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.
TUE: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: SW winds around 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.