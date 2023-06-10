NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/10

Beach in Ship Bottom (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature68° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:26pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 8:03a		High
Sat 2:16p		Low
Sat 8:32p		High
Sun 2:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:27a		High
Sat 1:50p		Low
Sat 7:56p		High
Sun 2:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:39a		High
Sat 2:04p		Low
Sat 8:08p		High
Sun 2:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:31a		High
Sat 1:46p		Low
Sat 8:00p		High
Sun 2:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:14a		Low
Sat 12:08p		High
Sat 5:56p		Low
Sun 12:37a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 8:08a		High
Sat 2:06p		Low
Sat 8:27p		High
Sun 2:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 11:42a		High
Sat 5:03p		Low
Sun 12:11a		High
Sun 5:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 8:43a		High
Sat 3:02p		Low
Sat 8:57p		High
Sun 3:16a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:39a		High
Sat 1:54p		Low
Sat 7:57p		High
Sun 2:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 8:04a		High
Sat 2:21p		Low
Sat 8:19p		High
Sun 2:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:49a		High
Sat 2:02p		Low
Sat 8:02p		High
Sun 2:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 8:38a		High
Sat 2:58p		Low
Sat 8:56p		High
Sun 3:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

SUN: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

TUE: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds around 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

