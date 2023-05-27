NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/27

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/27

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
6 - 14 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature63° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:16pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 8:30a		High
Sat 2:44p		Low
Sat 8:43p		High
Sun 2:38a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:54a		High
Sat 2:18p		Low
Sat 8:07p		High
Sun 2:12a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:06a		High
Sat 2:32p		Low
Sat 8:19p		High
Sun 2:26a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:58a		High
Sat 2:14p		Low
Sat 8:11p		High
Sun 2:08a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:31a		Low
Sat 12:35p		High
Sat 6:24p		Low
Sun 12:48a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 8:32a		High
Sat 2:36p		Low
Sat 8:30p		High
Sun 2:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 12:09p		High
Sat 5:31p		Low
Sun 12:22a		High
Sun 5:25a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 9:08a		High
Sat 3:25p		Low
Sat 9:11p		High
Sun 3:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:12a		High
Sat 2:22p		Low
Sat 8:06p		High
Sun 2:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 8:29a		High
Sat 2:34p		Low
Sat 8:26p		High
Sun 2:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:18a		High
Sat 2:25p		Low
Sat 8:18p		High
Sun 2:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 9:03a		High
Sat 3:20p		Low
Sat 9:10p		High
Sun 3:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: E winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

