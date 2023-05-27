NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/27

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southeast

6 - 14 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 12 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 71°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 63° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:16pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 8:30a High

Sat 2:44p Low

Sat 8:43p High

Sun 2:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:54a High

Sat 2:18p Low

Sat 8:07p High

Sun 2:12a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:06a High

Sat 2:32p Low

Sat 8:19p High

Sun 2:26a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:58a High

Sat 2:14p Low

Sat 8:11p High

Sun 2:08a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:31a Low

Sat 12:35p High

Sat 6:24p Low

Sun 12:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:32a High

Sat 2:36p Low

Sat 8:30p High

Sun 2:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 12:09p High

Sat 5:31p Low

Sun 12:22a High

Sun 5:25a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 9:08a High

Sat 3:25p Low

Sat 9:11p High

Sun 3:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:12a High

Sat 2:22p Low

Sat 8:06p High

Sun 2:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 8:29a High

Sat 2:34p Low

Sat 8:26p High

Sun 2:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:18a High

Sat 2:25p Low

Sat 8:18p High

Sun 2:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 9:03a High

Sat 3:20p Low

Sat 9:10p High

Sun 3:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

MON: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: E winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

