NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/21

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Air Temperature 73° - 91° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 55° - 61°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:11pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 7:12a High

Sat 1:22p Low

Sat 7:25p High

Sun 1:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:36a High

Sat 12:56p Low

Sat 6:49p High

Sun 1:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:48a High

Sat 1:10p Low

Sat 7:01p High

Sun 1:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:40a High

Sat 12:52p Low

Sat 6:53p High

Sun 1:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 11:17a High

Sat 5:02p Low

Sat 11:30p High

Sun 5:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:19a High

Sat 1:12p Low

Sat 7:24p High

Sun 1:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 10:51a High

Sat 4:09p Low

Sat 11:04p High

Sun 4:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 7:46a High

Sat 1:53p Low

Sat 7:45p High

Sun 2:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:51a High

Sat 12:58p Low

Sat 6:53p High

Sun 1:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 7:18a High

Sat 1:25p Low

Sat 7:16p High

Sun 1:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:01a High

Sat 1:03p Low

Sat 6:56p High

Sun 1:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:49a High

Sat 2:02p Low

Sat 7:51p High

Sun 2:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

