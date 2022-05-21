NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/21
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 91°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 61°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 7:12a
|High
Sat 1:22p
|Low
Sat 7:25p
|High
Sun 1:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:36a
|High
Sat 12:56p
|Low
Sat 6:49p
|High
Sun 1:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:48a
|High
Sat 1:10p
|Low
Sat 7:01p
|High
Sun 1:28a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:40a
|High
Sat 12:52p
|Low
Sat 6:53p
|High
Sun 1:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 11:17a
|High
Sat 5:02p
|Low
Sat 11:30p
|High
Sun 5:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:19a
|High
Sat 1:12p
|Low
Sat 7:24p
|High
Sun 1:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 10:51a
|High
Sat 4:09p
|Low
Sat 11:04p
|High
Sun 4:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 7:46a
|High
Sat 1:53p
|Low
Sat 7:45p
|High
Sun 2:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:51a
|High
Sat 12:58p
|Low
Sat 6:53p
|High
Sun 1:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 7:18a
|High
Sat 1:25p
|Low
Sat 7:16p
|High
Sun 1:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:01a
|High
Sat 1:03p
|Low
Sat 6:56p
|High
Sun 1:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:49a
|High
Sat 2:02p
|Low
Sat 7:51p
|High
Sun 2:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late in the evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.