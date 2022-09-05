NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/5

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

8 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 86°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 78° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 6:27am - 7:24pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 9:45a High

Mon 3:54p Low

Mon 10:50p High

Tue 4:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:09a High

Mon 3:28p Low

Mon 10:14p High

Tue 4:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:21a High

Mon 3:42p Low

Mon 10:26p High

Tue 4:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:13a High

Mon 3:24p Low

Mon 10:18p High

Tue 4:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:59a Low

Mon 1:50p High

Mon 7:34p Low

Tue 2:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:34a High

Mon 3:51p Low

Mon 10:45p High

Tue 4:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 6:06a Low

Mon 1:24p High

Mon 6:41p Low

Tue 2:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:58a High

Mon 4:40p Low

Mon 11:12p High

Tue 5:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:02a High

Mon 3:41p Low

Mon 10:17p High

Tue 4:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 9:21a High

Mon 4:17p Low

Mon 10:43p High

Tue 4:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:08a High

Mon 3:51p Low

Mon 10:26p High

Tue 4:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 10:01a High

Mon 4:45p Low

Mon 11:08p High

Tue 5:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

