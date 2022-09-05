NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/5
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:27am - 7:24pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 9:45a
|High
Mon 3:54p
|Low
Mon 10:50p
|High
Tue 4:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:09a
|High
Mon 3:28p
|Low
Mon 10:14p
|High
Tue 4:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:21a
|High
Mon 3:42p
|Low
Mon 10:26p
|High
Tue 4:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:13a
|High
Mon 3:24p
|Low
Mon 10:18p
|High
Tue 4:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:59a
|Low
Mon 1:50p
|High
Mon 7:34p
|Low
Tue 2:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:34a
|High
Mon 3:51p
|Low
Mon 10:45p
|High
Tue 4:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 6:06a
|Low
Mon 1:24p
|High
Mon 6:41p
|Low
Tue 2:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:58a
|High
Mon 4:40p
|Low
Mon 11:12p
|High
Tue 5:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:02a
|High
Mon 3:41p
|Low
Mon 10:17p
|High
Tue 4:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 9:21a
|High
Mon 4:17p
|Low
Mon 10:43p
|High
Tue 4:39a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:08a
|High
Mon 3:51p
|Low
Mon 10:26p
|High
Tue 4:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 10:01a
|High
Mon 4:45p
|Low
Mon 11:08p
|High
Tue 5:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.