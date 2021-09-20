NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/20
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 74°
|Winds
|From the East
10 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:41am - 7:00pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:04a
|Low
Mon 2:19p
|High
Mon 8:20p
|Low
Tue 2:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:38a
|Low
Mon 1:43p
|High
Mon 7:54p
|Low
Tue 2:06a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:52a
|Low
Mon 1:55p
|High
Mon 8:08p
|Low
Tue 2:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:34a
|Low
Mon 1:47p
|High
Mon 7:50p
|Low
Tue 2:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:05a
|High
Mon 11:44a
|Low
Mon 6:24p
|High
Tue 12:00a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:53a
|Low
Mon 2:14p
|High
Mon 8:13p
|Low
Tue 2:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 5:39a
|High
Mon 10:51a
|Low
Mon 5:58p
|High
Mon 11:07p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 8:36a
|Low
Mon 2:35p
|High
Mon 8:53p
|Low
Tue 3:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:45a
|Low
Mon 1:49p
|High
Mon 8:01p
|Low
Tue 2:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:11a
|Low
Mon 2:09p
|High
Mon 8:33p
|Low
Tue 2:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:55a
|Low
Mon 1:57p
|High
Mon 8:13p
|Low
Tue 2:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 8:52a
|Low
Mon 2:53p
|High
Mon 9:11p
|Low
Tue 3:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).