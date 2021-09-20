NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/20

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature 72° - 74° Winds From the East

10 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:41am - 7:00pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:04a Low

Mon 2:19p High

Mon 8:20p Low

Tue 2:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:38a Low

Mon 1:43p High

Mon 7:54p Low

Tue 2:06a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:52a Low

Mon 1:55p High

Mon 8:08p Low

Tue 2:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:34a Low

Mon 1:47p High

Mon 7:50p Low

Tue 2:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:05a High

Mon 11:44a Low

Mon 6:24p High

Tue 12:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:53a Low

Mon 2:14p High

Mon 8:13p Low

Tue 2:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 5:39a High

Mon 10:51a Low

Mon 5:58p High

Mon 11:07p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 8:36a Low

Mon 2:35p High

Mon 8:53p Low

Tue 3:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:45a Low

Mon 1:49p High

Mon 8:01p Low

Tue 2:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:11a Low

Mon 2:09p High

Mon 8:33p Low

Tue 2:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:55a Low

Mon 1:57p High

Mon 8:13p Low

Tue 2:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 8:52a Low

Mon 2:53p High

Mon 9:11p Low

Tue 3:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).