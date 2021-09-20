NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/20

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature72° - 74°
WindsFrom the East
10 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:41am - 7:00pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 8:04a		Low
Mon 2:19p		High
Mon 8:20p		Low
Tue 2:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:38a		Low
Mon 1:43p		High
Mon 7:54p		Low
Tue 2:06a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:52a		Low
Mon 1:55p		High
Mon 8:08p		Low
Tue 2:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:34a		Low
Mon 1:47p		High
Mon 7:50p		Low
Tue 2:10a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:05a		High
Mon 11:44a		Low
Mon 6:24p		High
Tue 12:00a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:53a		Low
Mon 2:14p		High
Mon 8:13p		Low
Tue 2:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 5:39a		High
Mon 10:51a		Low
Mon 5:58p		High
Mon 11:07p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 8:36a		Low
Mon 2:35p		High
Mon 8:53p		Low
Tue 3:06a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:45a		Low
Mon 1:49p		High
Mon 8:01p		Low
Tue 2:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 8:11a		Low
Mon 2:09p		High
Mon 8:33p		Low
Tue 2:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:55a		Low
Mon 1:57p		High
Mon 8:13p		Low
Tue 2:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 8:52a		Low
Mon 2:53p		High
Mon 9:11p		Low
Tue 3:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

