NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/19

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

10 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

9 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 81°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 78° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 6:40am - 7:02pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 9:27a High

Mon 3:36p Low

Mon 10:36p High

Tue 4:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:51a High

Mon 3:10p Low

Mon 10:00p High

Tue 3:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:03a High

Mon 3:24p Low

Mon 10:12p High

Tue 4:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:55a High

Mon 3:06p Low

Mon 10:04p High

Tue 3:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:03a Low

Mon 1:32p High

Mon 7:16p Low

Tue 2:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:21a High

Mon 3:38p Low

Mon 10:28p High

Tue 4:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 6:10a Low

Mon 1:06p High

Mon 6:23p Low

Tue 2:15a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:46a High

Mon 4:18p Low

Mon 10:55p High

Tue 4:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:57a High

Mon 3:33p Low

Mon 10:18p High

Tue 4:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 9:04a High

Mon 3:53p Low

Mon 10:33p High

Tue 4:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:01a High

Mon 3:50p Low

Mon 10:21p High

Tue 4:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:53a High

Mon 4:30p Low

Mon 11:05p High

Tue 5:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds, becoming NW around 2 ft at 4 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming SE at 7 seconds after midnight.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

