NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/8

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect starting at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. High heat and humidity will combine for a heat index of 100-104 and increasing the threat of heat related health issues.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

14 - 24 mph (Gust 31 mph)

12 - 21 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 94° Sunrise/Sunset 6:00am - 8:04pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 11:03a High

Mon 5:15p Low

Tue 12:03a High

Tue 5:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:27a High

Mon 4:49p Low

Mon 11:27p High

Tue 5:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:39a High

Mon 5:03p Low

Mon 11:39p High

Tue 5:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:31a High

Mon 4:45p Low

Mon 11:31p High

Tue 5:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:19a Low

Mon 3:08p High

Mon 8:55p Low

Tue 4:08a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:49a High

Mon 5:11p Low

Mon 11:58p High

Tue 5:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 7:26a Low

Mon 2:42p High

Mon 8:02p Low

Tue 3:42a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:25a Low

Mon 11:15a High

Mon 6:00p Low

Tue 12:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:21a High

Mon 4:59p Low

Mon 11:32p High

Tue 5:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 10:40a High

Mon 5:33p Low

Mon 11:59p High

Tue 5:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:29a High

Mon 5:10p Low

Mon 11:42p High

Tue 5:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:28a Low

Mon 11:20a High

Mon 6:05p Low

Tue 12:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms through the day.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon and evening, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

