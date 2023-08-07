NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/7

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/7

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
15 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset5:59am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 7:00a		High
Mon 1:26p		Low
Mon 7:46p		High
Tue 1:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:24a		High
Mon 1:00p		Low
Mon 7:10p		High
Tue 1:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:36a		High
Mon 1:14p		Low
Mon 7:22p		High
Tue 1:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:28a		High
Mon 12:56p		Low
Mon 7:14p		High
Tue 1:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 11:05a		High
Mon 5:06p		Low
Mon 11:51p		High
Tue 5:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:06a		High
Mon 1:16p		Low
Mon 7:49p		High
Tue 1:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 10:39a		High
Mon 4:13p		Low
Mon 11:25p		High
Tue 4:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 7:39a		High
Mon 2:10p		Low
Mon 8:19p		High
Tue 2:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:38a		High
Mon 1:00p		Low
Mon 7:21p		High
Tue 1:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 7:01a		High
Mon 1:27p		Low
Mon 7:42p		High
Tue 1:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:44a		High
Mon 1:08p		Low
Mon 7:26p		High
Tue 1:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 7:38a		High
Mon 2:06p		Low
Mon 8:20p		High
Tue 2:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Numerous showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely. Tstms likely.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE at 7 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

How to start your first garden

Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park

From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.
Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM