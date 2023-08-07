NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/7
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
15 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:59am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 7:00a
|High
Mon 1:26p
|Low
Mon 7:46p
|High
Tue 1:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:24a
|High
Mon 1:00p
|Low
Mon 7:10p
|High
Tue 1:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:36a
|High
Mon 1:14p
|Low
Mon 7:22p
|High
Tue 1:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:28a
|High
Mon 12:56p
|Low
Mon 7:14p
|High
Tue 1:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 11:05a
|High
Mon 5:06p
|Low
Mon 11:51p
|High
Tue 5:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:06a
|High
Mon 1:16p
|Low
Mon 7:49p
|High
Tue 1:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 10:39a
|High
Mon 4:13p
|Low
Mon 11:25p
|High
Tue 4:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 7:39a
|High
Mon 2:10p
|Low
Mon 8:19p
|High
Tue 2:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:38a
|High
Mon 1:00p
|Low
Mon 7:21p
|High
Tue 1:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:01a
|High
Mon 1:27p
|Low
Mon 7:42p
|High
Tue 1:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:44a
|High
Mon 1:08p
|Low
Mon 7:26p
|High
Tue 1:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 7:38a
|High
Mon 2:06p
|Low
Mon 8:20p
|High
Tue 2:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Numerous showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely. Tstms likely.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.
WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE at 7 seconds in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.