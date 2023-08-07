NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/7

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

15 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)

13 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 5:59am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 7:00a High

Mon 1:26p Low

Mon 7:46p High

Tue 1:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:24a High

Mon 1:00p Low

Mon 7:10p High

Tue 1:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:36a High

Mon 1:14p Low

Mon 7:22p High

Tue 1:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:28a High

Mon 12:56p Low

Mon 7:14p High

Tue 1:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 11:05a High

Mon 5:06p Low

Mon 11:51p High

Tue 5:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:06a High

Mon 1:16p Low

Mon 7:49p High

Tue 1:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 10:39a High

Mon 4:13p Low

Mon 11:25p High

Tue 4:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 7:39a High

Mon 2:10p Low

Mon 8:19p High

Tue 2:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:38a High

Mon 1:00p Low

Mon 7:21p High

Tue 1:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:01a High

Mon 1:27p Low

Mon 7:42p High

Tue 1:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:44a High

Mon 1:08p Low

Mon 7:26p High

Tue 1:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 7:38a High

Mon 2:06p Low

Mon 8:20p High

Tue 2:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Numerous showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. S swell 3 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely. Tstms likely.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds.

WED: W winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. NW swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE at 7 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the day. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

How to start your first garden