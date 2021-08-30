NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/30

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

Air Temperature 80° - 86° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 74° - 79°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:21am - 7:34pm UV Index 7 (High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 7:50a High

Mon 2:22p Low

Mon 9:12p High

Tue 2:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:14a High

Mon 1:56p Low

Mon 8:36p High

Tue 2:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:26a High

Mon 2:10p Low

Mon 8:48p High

Tue 2:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:18a High

Mon 1:52p Low

Mon 8:40p High

Tue 2:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:44a Low

Mon 11:55a High

Mon 6:02p Low

Tue 1:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:01a High

Mon 2:21p Low

Mon 9:09p High

Tue 2:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 11:29a High

Mon 5:09p Low

Tue 12:51a High

Tue 5:44a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 8:32a High

Mon 3:06p Low

Mon 9:37p High

Tue 3:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:32a High

Mon 2:05p Low

Mon 8:48p High

Tue 2:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:46a High

Mon 2:24p Low

Mon 9:00p High

Tue 2:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:40a High

Mon 2:08p Low

Mon 8:41p High

Tue 2:33a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 8:38a High

Mon 3:06p Low

Mon 9:38p High

Tue 3:35a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms late this morning. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

