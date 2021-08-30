NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/30
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 86°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 79°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:21am - 7:34pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 7:50a
|High
Mon 2:22p
|Low
Mon 9:12p
|High
Tue 2:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:14a
|High
Mon 1:56p
|Low
Mon 8:36p
|High
Tue 2:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:26a
|High
Mon 2:10p
|Low
Mon 8:48p
|High
Tue 2:45a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:18a
|High
Mon 1:52p
|Low
Mon 8:40p
|High
Tue 2:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:44a
|Low
Mon 11:55a
|High
Mon 6:02p
|Low
Tue 1:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:01a
|High
Mon 2:21p
|Low
Mon 9:09p
|High
Tue 2:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 11:29a
|High
Mon 5:09p
|Low
Tue 12:51a
|High
Tue 5:44a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 8:32a
|High
Mon 3:06p
|Low
Mon 9:37p
|High
Tue 3:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:32a
|High
Mon 2:05p
|Low
Mon 8:48p
|High
Tue 2:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:46a
|High
Mon 2:24p
|Low
Mon 9:00p
|High
Tue 2:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:40a
|High
Mon 2:08p
|Low
Mon 8:41p
|High
Tue 2:33a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 8:38a
|High
Mon 3:06p
|Low
Mon 9:38p
|High
Tue 3:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms late this morning. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).