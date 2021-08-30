NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/30

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature80° - 86°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature74° - 79°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:21am - 7:34pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 7:50a		High
Mon 2:22p		Low
Mon 9:12p		High
Tue 2:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:14a		High
Mon 1:56p		Low
Mon 8:36p		High
Tue 2:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:26a		High
Mon 2:10p		Low
Mon 8:48p		High
Tue 2:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:18a		High
Mon 1:52p		Low
Mon 8:40p		High
Tue 2:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:44a		Low
Mon 11:55a		High
Mon 6:02p		Low
Tue 1:17a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:01a		High
Mon 2:21p		Low
Mon 9:09p		High
Tue 2:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 11:29a		High
Mon 5:09p		Low
Tue 12:51a		High
Tue 5:44a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 8:32a		High
Mon 3:06p		Low
Mon 9:37p		High
Tue 3:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:32a		High
Mon 2:05p		Low
Mon 8:48p		High
Tue 2:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 7:46a		High
Mon 2:24p		Low
Mon 9:00p		High
Tue 2:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:40a		High
Mon 2:08p		Low
Mon 8:41p		High
Tue 2:33a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 8:38a		High
Mon 3:06p		Low
Mon 9:38p		High
Tue 3:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms late this morning. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

