NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/26

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature77° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset6:17am - 7:40pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 7:44a		High
Mon 2:10p		Low
Mon 8:53p		High
Tue 2:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:08a		High
Mon 1:44p		Low
Mon 8:17p		High
Tue 2:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:20a		High
Mon 1:58p		Low
Mon 8:29p		High
Tue 2:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:12a		High
Mon 1:40p		Low
Mon 8:21p		High
Tue 2:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:20a		Low
Mon 11:49a		High
Mon 5:50p		Low
Tue 12:58a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 7:46a		High
Mon 2:01p		Low
Mon 8:54p		High
Tue 2:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 11:23a		High
Mon 4:57p		Low
Tue 12:32a		High
Tue 5:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 8:17a		High
Mon 2:59p		Low
Mon 9:23p		High
Tue 3:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:17a		High
Mon 1:47p		Low
Mon 8:26p		High
Tue 2:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 7:39a		High
Mon 2:20p		Low
Mon 8:47p		High
Tue 2:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:23a		High
Mon 1:58p		Low
Mon 8:32p		High
Tue 2:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 8:17a		High
Mon 2:55p		Low
Mon 9:22p		High
Tue 3:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

