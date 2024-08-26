NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:17am - 7:40pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 7:44a
|High
Mon 2:10p
|Low
Mon 8:53p
|High
Tue 2:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:08a
|High
Mon 1:44p
|Low
Mon 8:17p
|High
Tue 2:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:20a
|High
Mon 1:58p
|Low
Mon 8:29p
|High
Tue 2:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:12a
|High
Mon 1:40p
|Low
Mon 8:21p
|High
Tue 2:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:20a
|Low
Mon 11:49a
|High
Mon 5:50p
|Low
Tue 12:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:46a
|High
Mon 2:01p
|Low
Mon 8:54p
|High
Tue 2:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 11:23a
|High
Mon 4:57p
|Low
Tue 12:32a
|High
Tue 5:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 8:17a
|High
Mon 2:59p
|Low
Mon 9:23p
|High
Tue 3:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:17a
|High
Mon 1:47p
|Low
Mon 8:26p
|High
Tue 2:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:39a
|High
Mon 2:20p
|Low
Mon 8:47p
|High
Tue 2:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:23a
|High
Mon 1:58p
|Low
Mon 8:32p
|High
Tue 2:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 8:17a
|High
Mon 2:55p
|Low
Mon 9:22p
|High
Tue 3:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island
NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan