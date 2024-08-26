NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/26

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 77° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 6:17am - 7:40pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 7:44a High

Mon 2:10p Low

Mon 8:53p High

Tue 2:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:08a High

Mon 1:44p Low

Mon 8:17p High

Tue 2:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:20a High

Mon 1:58p Low

Mon 8:29p High

Tue 2:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:12a High

Mon 1:40p Low

Mon 8:21p High

Tue 2:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:20a Low

Mon 11:49a High

Mon 5:50p Low

Tue 12:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:46a High

Mon 2:01p Low

Mon 8:54p High

Tue 2:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 11:23a High

Mon 4:57p Low

Tue 12:32a High

Tue 5:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 8:17a High

Mon 2:59p Low

Mon 9:23p High

Tue 3:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:17a High

Mon 1:47p Low

Mon 8:26p High

Tue 2:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:39a High

Mon 2:20p Low

Mon 8:47p High

Tue 2:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:23a High

Mon 1:58p Low

Mon 8:32p High

Tue 2:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 8:17a High

Mon 2:55p Low

Mon 9:22p High

Tue 3:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

