NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/1

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the East

7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 76° - 81° Sunrise/Sunset 5:53am - 8:11pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:01a High

Mon 11:06a Low

Mon 5:05p High

Mon 10:59p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:40a Low

Mon 4:29p High

Mon 10:33p Low

Tue 4:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:54a Low

Mon 4:41p High

Mon 10:47p Low

Tue 5:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:36a Low

Mon 4:33p High

Mon 10:29p Low

Tue 5:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:06a High

Mon 2:46p Low

Mon 9:10p High

Tue 2:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:52a Low

Mon 4:51p High

Mon 10:52p Low

Tue 5:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:40a High

Mon 1:53p Low

Mon 8:44p High

Tue 1:46a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:35a High

Mon 11:46a Low

Mon 5:28p High

Mon 11:46p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:39a Low

Mon 4:31p High

Mon 10:41p Low

Tue 5:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:00a High

Mon 11:13a Low

Mon 4:55p High

Mon 11:21p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:40a Low

Mon 4:37p High

Mon 10:53p Low

Tue 5:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:34a High

Mon 11:48a Low

Mon 5:38p High

Mon 11:58p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

