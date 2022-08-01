NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/1

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/1

North end of the Belmar boardwalk (Dr. Alan G. Stern)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature76° - 81°
Sunrise/Sunset5:53am - 8:11pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 5:01a		High
Mon 11:06a		Low
Mon 5:05p		High
Mon 10:59p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:40a		Low
Mon 4:29p		High
Mon 10:33p		Low
Tue 4:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:54a		Low
Mon 4:41p		High
Mon 10:47p		Low
Tue 5:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:36a		Low
Mon 4:33p		High
Mon 10:29p		Low
Tue 5:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:06a		High
Mon 2:46p		Low
Mon 9:10p		High
Tue 2:39a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:52a		Low
Mon 4:51p		High
Mon 10:52p		Low
Tue 5:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:40a		High
Mon 1:53p		Low
Mon 8:44p		High
Tue 1:46a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 5:35a		High
Mon 11:46a		Low
Mon 5:28p		High
Mon 11:46p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:39a		Low
Mon 4:31p		High
Mon 10:41p		Low
Tue 5:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 5:00a		High
Mon 11:13a		Low
Mon 4:55p		High
Mon 11:21p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:40a		Low
Mon 4:37p		High
Mon 10:53p		Low
Tue 5:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 5:34a		High
Mon 11:48a		Low
Mon 5:38p		High
Mon 11:58p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons

Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.

2022 Polar Bear Plunge

More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.
Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top