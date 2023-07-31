NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/31

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:52am - 8:12pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 7:08a Low

Mon 1:15p High

Mon 7:31p Low

Tue 2:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:42a Low

Mon 12:39p High

Mon 7:05p Low

Tue 1:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:56a Low

Mon 12:51p High

Mon 7:19p Low

Tue 1:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:38a Low

Mon 12:43p High

Mon 7:01p Low

Tue 1:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:22a High

Mon 10:48a Low

Mon 5:20p High

Mon 11:11p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:59a Low

Mon 1:09p High

Mon 7:23p Low

Tue 2:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 9:55a Low

Mon 4:54p High

Mon 10:18p Low

Tue 5:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 7:56a Low

Mon 1:37p High

Mon 8:24p Low

Tue 2:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:44a Low

Mon 12:39p High

Mon 7:11p Low

Tue 1:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 7:09a Low

Mon 1:01p High

Mon 7:49p Low

Tue 2:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:49a Low

Mon 12:46p High

Mon 7:19p Low

Tue 1:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 7:52a Low

Mon 1:40p High

Mon 8:20p Low

Tue 2:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds after midnight.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

