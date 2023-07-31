NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/31

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:52am - 8:12pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 7:08a		Low
Mon 1:15p		High
Mon 7:31p		Low
Tue 2:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:42a		Low
Mon 12:39p		High
Mon 7:05p		Low
Tue 1:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:56a		Low
Mon 12:51p		High
Mon 7:19p		Low
Tue 1:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:38a		Low
Mon 12:43p		High
Mon 7:01p		Low
Tue 1:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:22a		High
Mon 10:48a		Low
Mon 5:20p		High
Mon 11:11p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:59a		Low
Mon 1:09p		High
Mon 7:23p		Low
Tue 2:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 9:55a		Low
Mon 4:54p		High
Mon 10:18p		Low
Tue 5:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 7:56a		Low
Mon 1:37p		High
Mon 8:24p		Low
Tue 2:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:44a		Low
Mon 12:39p		High
Mon 7:11p		Low
Tue 1:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 7:09a		Low
Mon 1:01p		High
Mon 7:49p		Low
Tue 2:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:49a		Low
Mon 12:46p		High
Mon 7:19p		Low
Tue 1:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 7:52a		Low
Mon 1:40p		High
Mon 8:20p		Low
Tue 2:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds after midnight.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

