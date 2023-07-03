NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/3

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 15 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 76°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:18a Low

Mon 2:27p High

Mon 8:37p Low

Tue 3:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:52a Low

Mon 1:51p High

Mon 8:11p Low

Tue 2:47a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:06a Low

Mon 2:03p High

Mon 8:25p Low

Tue 2:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:48a Low

Mon 1:55p High

Mon 8:07p Low

Tue 2:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:36a High

Mon 11:58a Low

Mon 6:32p High

Tue 12:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:13a Low

Mon 2:21p High

Mon 8:32p Low

Tue 3:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:10a High

Mon 11:05a Low

Mon 6:06p High

Mon 11:24p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 9:09a Low

Mon 2:47p High

Mon 9:33p Low

Tue 4:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:57a Low

Mon 1:49p High

Mon 8:20p Low

Tue 2:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:26a Low

Mon 2:13p High

Mon 9:01p Low

Tue 3:21a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:00a Low

Mon 1:55p High

Mon 8:26p Low

Tue 3:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:06a Low

Mon 2:50p High

Mon 9:30p Low

Tue 3:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.

Fuhgeddaboudit! Great Jersey names for a hurricane No question New Jersey has been hit hard by hurricanes and tropical storms the last few years. From Ida, to Henri, to Isaias, to Fay and to Sally. But where on earth are they getting these names? Steve Trevelise thinks if they had "Jersey" names, they would be more intimidating. He asked his Facebook following for some suggestions, here's some of what they came up with.