NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/3

Ocean Grove (Joe Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 15 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 76°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 8:18a		Low
Mon 2:27p		High
Mon 8:37p		Low
Tue 3:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:52a		Low
Mon 1:51p		High
Mon 8:11p		Low
Tue 2:47a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:06a		Low
Mon 2:03p		High
Mon 8:25p		Low
Tue 2:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:48a		Low
Mon 1:55p		High
Mon 8:07p		Low
Tue 2:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:36a		High
Mon 11:58a		Low
Mon 6:32p		High
Tue 12:17a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:13a		Low
Mon 2:21p		High
Mon 8:32p		Low
Tue 3:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 6:10a		High
Mon 11:05a		Low
Mon 6:06p		High
Mon 11:24p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 9:09a		Low
Mon 2:47p		High
Mon 9:33p		Low
Tue 4:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:57a		Low
Mon 1:49p		High
Mon 8:20p		Low
Tue 2:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 8:26a		Low
Mon 2:13p		High
Mon 9:01p		Low
Tue 3:21a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:00a		Low
Mon 1:55p		High
Mon 8:26p		Low
Tue 3:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 9:06a		Low
Mon 2:50p		High
Mon 9:30p		Low
Tue 3:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

