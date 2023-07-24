NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/24

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/24

Manasquan River in Point Pleasant Beach (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature81° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:46am - 8:19pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 6:38a		High
Mon 1:13p		Low
Mon 7:07p		High
Tue 1:05a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:02a		High
Mon 12:47p		Low
Mon 6:31p		High
Tue 12:39a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:14a		High
Mon 1:01p		Low
Mon 6:43p		High
Tue 12:53a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:06a		High
Mon 12:43p		Low
Mon 6:35p		High
Tue 12:35a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:43a		High
Mon 4:53p		Low
Mon 11:12p		High
Tue 4:45a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:45a		High
Mon 1:00p		Low
Mon 7:07p		High
Tue 12:51a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 10:17a		High
Mon 4:00p		Low
Mon 10:46p		High
Tue 3:52a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 7:29a		High
Mon 1:58p		Low
Mon 7:55p		High
Tue 1:51a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:25a		High
Mon 12:44p		Low
Mon 6:45p		High
Tue 12:40a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 6:46a		High
Mon 1:07p		Low
Mon 7:09p		High
Tue 1:11a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:34a		High
Mon 12:44p		Low
Mon 6:56p		High
Tue 12:52a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 7:28a		High
Mon 1:49p		Low
Mon 7:51p		High
Tue 1:58a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S at 3 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank

What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out:
Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM