NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/24
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:46am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:38a
|High
Mon 1:13p
|Low
Mon 7:07p
|High
Tue 1:05a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:02a
|High
Mon 12:47p
|Low
Mon 6:31p
|High
Tue 12:39a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:14a
|High
Mon 1:01p
|Low
Mon 6:43p
|High
Tue 12:53a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:06a
|High
Mon 12:43p
|Low
Mon 6:35p
|High
Tue 12:35a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:43a
|High
Mon 4:53p
|Low
Mon 11:12p
|High
Tue 4:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:45a
|High
Mon 1:00p
|Low
Mon 7:07p
|High
Tue 12:51a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 10:17a
|High
Mon 4:00p
|Low
Mon 10:46p
|High
Tue 3:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 7:29a
|High
Mon 1:58p
|Low
Mon 7:55p
|High
Tue 1:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:25a
|High
Mon 12:44p
|Low
Mon 6:45p
|High
Tue 12:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:46a
|High
Mon 1:07p
|Low
Mon 7:09p
|High
Tue 1:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:34a
|High
Mon 12:44p
|Low
Mon 6:56p
|High
Tue 12:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 7:28a
|High
Mon 1:49p
|Low
Mon 7:51p
|High
Tue 1:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S at 3 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey.