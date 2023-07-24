NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/24

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

9 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 83°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 81° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:46am - 8:19pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:38a High

Mon 1:13p Low

Mon 7:07p High

Tue 1:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:02a High

Mon 12:47p Low

Mon 6:31p High

Tue 12:39a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:14a High

Mon 1:01p Low

Mon 6:43p High

Tue 12:53a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:06a High

Mon 12:43p Low

Mon 6:35p High

Tue 12:35a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:43a High

Mon 4:53p Low

Mon 11:12p High

Tue 4:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:45a High

Mon 1:00p Low

Mon 7:07p High

Tue 12:51a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 10:17a High

Mon 4:00p Low

Mon 10:46p High

Tue 3:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 7:29a High

Mon 1:58p Low

Mon 7:55p High

Tue 1:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:25a High

Mon 12:44p Low

Mon 6:45p High

Tue 12:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:46a High

Mon 1:07p Low

Mon 7:09p High

Tue 1:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:34a High

Mon 12:44p Low

Mon 6:56p High

Tue 12:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 7:28a High

Mon 1:49p Low

Mon 7:51p High

Tue 1:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S at 3 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

