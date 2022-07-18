NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/18

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 2 p.m. EDT Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the South

13 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)

11 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:23pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:20a High

Mon 12:39p Low

Mon 6:44p High

Tue 12:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:44a High

Mon 12:13p Low

Mon 6:08p High

Tue 12:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:56a High

Mon 12:27p Low

Mon 6:20p High

Tue 12:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:48a High

Mon 12:09p Low

Mon 6:12p High

Tue 12:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:25a High

Mon 4:19p Low

Mon 10:49p High

Tue 4:33a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:27a High

Mon 12:29p Low

Mon 6:46p High

Tue 12:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:59a High

Mon 3:26p Low

Mon 10:23p High

Tue 3:40a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:52a High

Mon 1:08p Low

Mon 7:07p High

Tue 1:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:00a High

Mon 12:13p Low

Mon 6:18p High

Tue 12:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:25a High

Mon 12:40p Low

Mon 6:40p High

Tue 12:58a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:07a High

Mon 12:20p Low

Mon 6:20p High

Tue 12:36a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 7:01a High

Mon 1:18p Low

Mon 7:18p High

Tue 1:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A slight chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey