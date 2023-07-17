NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/17

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 11 a.m. Monday



At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 82° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:24pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:22a Low

Mon 2:17p High

Mon 8:30p Low

Tue 3:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:56a Low

Mon 1:41p High

Mon 8:04p Low

Tue 2:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:10a Low

Mon 1:53p High

Mon 8:18p Low

Tue 2:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:52a Low

Mon 1:45p High

Mon 8:00p Low

Tue 2:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:35a High

Mon 12:02p Low

Mon 6:22p High

Tue 12:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:15a Low

Mon 2:13p High

Mon 8:27p Low

Tue 3:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:09a High

Mon 11:09a Low

Mon 5:56p High

Mon 11:17p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 9:04a Low

Mon 2:42p High

Mon 9:21p Low

Tue 3:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:06a Low

Mon 1:50p High

Mon 8:18p Low

Tue 2:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:29a Low

Mon 2:10p High

Mon 8:48p Low

Tue 3:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:12a Low

Mon 1:57p High

Mon 8:30p Low

Tue 2:58a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:13a Low

Mon 2:51p High

Mon 9:26p Low

Tue 3:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

