NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/17
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 11 a.m. Monday
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:22a
|Low
Mon 2:17p
|High
Mon 8:30p
|Low
Tue 3:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:56a
|Low
Mon 1:41p
|High
Mon 8:04p
|Low
Tue 2:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:10a
|Low
Mon 1:53p
|High
Mon 8:18p
|Low
Tue 2:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:52a
|Low
Mon 1:45p
|High
Mon 8:00p
|Low
Tue 2:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:35a
|High
Mon 12:02p
|Low
Mon 6:22p
|High
Tue 12:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:15a
|Low
Mon 2:13p
|High
Mon 8:27p
|Low
Tue 3:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:09a
|High
Mon 11:09a
|Low
Mon 5:56p
|High
Mon 11:17p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 9:04a
|Low
Mon 2:42p
|High
Mon 9:21p
|Low
Tue 3:48a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:06a
|Low
Mon 1:50p
|High
Mon 8:18p
|Low
Tue 2:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:29a
|Low
Mon 2:10p
|High
Mon 8:48p
|Low
Tue 3:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:12a
|Low
Mon 1:57p
|High
Mon 8:30p
|Low
Tue 2:58a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:13a
|Low
Mon 2:51p
|High
Mon 9:26p
|Low
Tue 3:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.