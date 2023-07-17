NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/17

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/17

Mobi mat on the beach in Seaside Park (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 11 a.m. Monday

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature82° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:24pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 8:22a		Low
Mon 2:17p		High
Mon 8:30p		Low
Tue 3:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:56a		Low
Mon 1:41p		High
Mon 8:04p		Low
Tue 2:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:10a		Low
Mon 1:53p		High
Mon 8:18p		Low
Tue 2:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:52a		Low
Mon 1:45p		High
Mon 8:00p		Low
Tue 2:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:35a		High
Mon 12:02p		Low
Mon 6:22p		High
Tue 12:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:15a		Low
Mon 2:13p		High
Mon 8:27p		Low
Tue 3:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 6:09a		High
Mon 11:09a		Low
Mon 5:56p		High
Mon 11:17p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 9:04a		Low
Mon 2:42p		High
Mon 9:21p		Low
Tue 3:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:06a		Low
Mon 1:50p		High
Mon 8:18p		Low
Tue 2:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 8:29a		Low
Mon 2:10p		High
Mon 8:48p		Low
Tue 3:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:12a		Low
Mon 1:57p		High
Mon 8:30p		Low
Tue 2:58a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 9:13a		Low
Mon 2:51p		High
Mon 9:26p		Low
Tue 3:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

