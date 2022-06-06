NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/6

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature70° - 81°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:23pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 7:26a		High
Mon 1:47p		Low
Mon 7:27p		High
Tue 1:35a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:50a		High
Mon 1:21p		Low
Mon 6:51p		High
Tue 1:09a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:02a		High
Mon 1:35p		Low
Mon 7:03p		High
Tue 1:23a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:54a		High
Mon 1:17p		Low
Mon 6:55p		High
Tue 1:05a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 11:31a		High
Mon 5:27p		Low
Mon 11:32p		High
Tue 5:15a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:32a		High
Mon 1:32p		Low
Mon 7:21p		High
Tue 1:21a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 11:05a		High
Mon 4:34p		Low
Mon 11:06p		High
Tue 4:22a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 8:13a		High
Mon 2:23p		Low
Mon 8:00p		High
Tue 2:19a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:11a		High
Mon 1:19p		Low
Mon 7:01p		High
Tue 1:15a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 7:33a		High
Mon 1:37p		Low
Mon 7:23p		High
Tue 1:48a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:19a		High
Mon 1:17p		Low
Mon 7:15p		High
Tue 1:28a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 8:06a		High
Mon 2:21p		Low
Mon 8:11p		High
Tue 2:30a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: Wind variable less than 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

