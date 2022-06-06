NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/6

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature 70° - 81° Winds From the South

7 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:23pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 7:26a High

Mon 1:47p Low

Mon 7:27p High

Tue 1:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:50a High

Mon 1:21p Low

Mon 6:51p High

Tue 1:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:02a High

Mon 1:35p Low

Mon 7:03p High

Tue 1:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:54a High

Mon 1:17p Low

Mon 6:55p High

Tue 1:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 11:31a High

Mon 5:27p Low

Mon 11:32p High

Tue 5:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:32a High

Mon 1:32p Low

Mon 7:21p High

Tue 1:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 11:05a High

Mon 4:34p Low

Mon 11:06p High

Tue 4:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 8:13a High

Mon 2:23p Low

Mon 8:00p High

Tue 2:19a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:11a High

Mon 1:19p Low

Mon 7:01p High

Tue 1:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:33a High

Mon 1:37p Low

Mon 7:23p High

Tue 1:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:19a High

Mon 1:17p Low

Mon 7:15p High

Tue 1:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 8:06a High

Mon 2:21p Low

Mon 8:11p High

Tue 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: Wind variable less than 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt late this morning, then becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

