NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/3

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
5 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature71° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:22pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 5:37a		Low
Mon 11:51a		High
Mon 6:09p		Low
Tue 12:43a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:11a		Low
Mon 11:15a		High
Mon 5:43p		Low
Tue 12:07a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:25a		Low
Mon 11:27a		High
Mon 5:57p		Low
Tue 12:19a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:07a		Low
Mon 11:19a		High
Mon 5:39p		Low
Tue 12:11a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:17a		Low
Mon 3:56p		High
Mon 9:49p		Low
Tue 4:48a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:30a		Low
Mon 11:45a		High
Mon 6:01p		Low
Tue 12:43a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 8:24a		Low
Mon 3:30p		High
Mon 8:56p		Low
Tue 4:22a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 6:21a		Low
Mon 12:17p		High
Mon 6:59p		Low
Tue 1:14a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:19a		Low
Mon 11:23a		High
Mon 5:49p		Low
Tue 12:19a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 5:45a		Low
Mon 11:43a		High
Mon 6:16p		Low
Tue 12:38a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:28a		Low
Mon 11:29a		High
Mon 6:02p		Low
Tue 12:26a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 6:27a		Low
Mon 12:21p		High
Mon 6:57p		Low
Tue 1:16a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

