NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/3

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

5 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 73°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 71° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:22pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 5:37a Low

Mon 11:51a High

Mon 6:09p Low

Tue 12:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:11a Low

Mon 11:15a High

Mon 5:43p Low

Tue 12:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:25a Low

Mon 11:27a High

Mon 5:57p Low

Tue 12:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:07a Low

Mon 11:19a High

Mon 5:39p Low

Tue 12:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:17a Low

Mon 3:56p High

Mon 9:49p Low

Tue 4:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:30a Low

Mon 11:45a High

Mon 6:01p Low

Tue 12:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 8:24a Low

Mon 3:30p High

Mon 8:56p Low

Tue 4:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 6:21a Low

Mon 12:17p High

Mon 6:59p Low

Tue 1:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:19a Low

Mon 11:23a High

Mon 5:49p Low

Tue 12:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 5:45a Low

Mon 11:43a High

Mon 6:16p Low

Tue 12:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:28a Low

Mon 11:29a High

Mon 6:02p Low

Tue 12:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 6:27a Low

Mon 12:21p High

Mon 6:57p Low

Tue 1:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

