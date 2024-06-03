NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/3
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
5 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 73°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 5:37a
|Low
Mon 11:51a
|High
Mon 6:09p
|Low
Tue 12:43a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:11a
|Low
Mon 11:15a
|High
Mon 5:43p
|Low
Tue 12:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:25a
|Low
Mon 11:27a
|High
Mon 5:57p
|Low
Tue 12:19a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:07a
|Low
Mon 11:19a
|High
Mon 5:39p
|Low
Tue 12:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:17a
|Low
Mon 3:56p
|High
Mon 9:49p
|Low
Tue 4:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:30a
|Low
Mon 11:45a
|High
Mon 6:01p
|Low
Tue 12:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 8:24a
|Low
Mon 3:30p
|High
Mon 8:56p
|Low
Tue 4:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 6:21a
|Low
Mon 12:17p
|High
Mon 6:59p
|Low
Tue 1:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:19a
|Low
Mon 11:23a
|High
Mon 5:49p
|Low
Tue 12:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 5:45a
|Low
Mon 11:43a
|High
Mon 6:16p
|Low
Tue 12:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:28a
|Low
Mon 11:29a
|High
Mon 6:02p
|Low
Tue 12:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 6:27a
|Low
Mon 12:21p
|High
Mon 6:57p
|Low
Tue 1:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
FRI: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
