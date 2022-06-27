NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/27

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)
9 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Air Temperature74° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:30pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 7:30a		Low
Mon 1:24p		High
Mon 7:43p		Low
Tue 2:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:04a		Low
Mon 12:48p		High
Mon 7:17p		Low
Tue 1:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:18a		Low
Mon 1:00p		High
Mon 7:31p		Low
Tue 1:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:00a		Low
Mon 12:52p		High
Mon 7:13p		Low
Tue 1:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:43a		High
Mon 11:10a		Low
Mon 5:29p		High
Mon 11:23p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:23a		Low
Mon 1:19p		High
Mon 7:36p		Low
Tue 2:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 5:17a		High
Mon 10:17a		Low
Mon 5:03p		High
Mon 10:30p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 8:02a		Low
Mon 1:47p		High
Mon 8:20p		Low
Tue 2:50a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:10a		Low
Mon 12:58p		High
Mon 7:26p		Low
Tue 2:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 7:28a		Low
Mon 1:16p		High
Mon 7:52p		Low
Tue 2:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:17a		Low
Mon 1:04p		High
Mon 7:36p		Low
Tue 2:08a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 8:19a		Low
Mon 1:59p		High
Mon 8:35p		Low
Tue 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms late this morning. Showers with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 5 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

