NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/27

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Southwest

11 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)

9 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 73°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Air Temperature 74° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:30pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 7:30a Low

Mon 1:24p High

Mon 7:43p Low

Tue 2:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:04a Low

Mon 12:48p High

Mon 7:17p Low

Tue 1:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:18a Low

Mon 1:00p High

Mon 7:31p Low

Tue 1:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:00a Low

Mon 12:52p High

Mon 7:13p Low

Tue 1:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:43a High

Mon 11:10a Low

Mon 5:29p High

Mon 11:23p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:23a Low

Mon 1:19p High

Mon 7:36p Low

Tue 2:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 5:17a High

Mon 10:17a Low

Mon 5:03p High

Mon 10:30p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 8:02a Low

Mon 1:47p High

Mon 8:20p Low

Tue 2:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:10a Low

Mon 12:58p High

Mon 7:26p Low

Tue 2:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 7:28a Low

Mon 1:16p High

Mon 7:52p Low

Tue 2:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:17a Low

Mon 1:04p High

Mon 7:36p Low

Tue 2:08a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 8:19a Low

Mon 1:59p High

Mon 8:35p Low

Tue 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms late this morning. Showers with a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.

TUE: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 5 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

