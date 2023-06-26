NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/26

Atlantic City (Adam Hochron)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the South
12 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature73° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 8:22a		High
Mon 2:43p		Low
Mon 8:59p		High
Tue 2:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:46a		High
Mon 2:17p		Low
Mon 8:23p		High
Tue 2:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:58a		High
Mon 2:31p		Low
Mon 8:35p		High
Tue 2:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:50a		High
Mon 2:13p		Low
Mon 8:27p		High
Tue 2:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:30a		Low
Mon 12:27p		High
Mon 6:23p		Low
Tue 1:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:21a		High
Mon 2:35p		Low
Mon 8:47p		High
Tue 2:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 12:01p		High
Mon 5:30p		Low
Tue 12:38a		High
Tue 5:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 9:02a		High
Mon 3:32p		Low
Mon 9:29p		High
Tue 3:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:57a		High
Mon 2:20p		Low
Mon 8:20p		High
Tue 2:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 8:17a		High
Mon 2:41p		Low
Mon 8:43p		High
Tue 2:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:08a		High
Mon 2:24p		Low
Mon 8:32p		High
Tue 2:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 8:59a		High
Mon 3:24p		Low
Mon 9:24p		High
Tue 3:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Patchy fog late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM, decreasing to 1 NM or less after midnight.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

