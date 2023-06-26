NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/26
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 8:22a
|High
Mon 2:43p
|Low
Mon 8:59p
|High
Tue 2:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:46a
|High
Mon 2:17p
|Low
Mon 8:23p
|High
Tue 2:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:58a
|High
Mon 2:31p
|Low
Mon 8:35p
|High
Tue 2:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:50a
|High
Mon 2:13p
|Low
Mon 8:27p
|High
Tue 2:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:30a
|Low
Mon 12:27p
|High
Mon 6:23p
|Low
Tue 1:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:21a
|High
Mon 2:35p
|Low
Mon 8:47p
|High
Tue 2:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 12:01p
|High
Mon 5:30p
|Low
Tue 12:38a
|High
Tue 5:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:02a
|High
Mon 3:32p
|Low
Mon 9:29p
|High
Tue 3:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:57a
|High
Mon 2:20p
|Low
Mon 8:20p
|High
Tue 2:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 8:17a
|High
Mon 2:41p
|Low
Mon 8:43p
|High
Tue 2:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:08a
|High
Mon 2:24p
|Low
Mon 8:32p
|High
Tue 2:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 8:59a
|High
Mon 3:24p
|Low
Mon 9:24p
|High
Tue 3:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Patchy fog late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM, decreasing to 1 NM or less after midnight.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.