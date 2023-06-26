NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 6/26

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the South

12 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)

10 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 77°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 73° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 8:22a High

Mon 2:43p Low

Mon 8:59p High

Tue 2:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:46a High

Mon 2:17p Low

Mon 8:23p High

Tue 2:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:58a High

Mon 2:31p Low

Mon 8:35p High

Tue 2:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:50a High

Mon 2:13p Low

Mon 8:27p High

Tue 2:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:30a Low

Mon 12:27p High

Mon 6:23p Low

Tue 1:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:21a High

Mon 2:35p Low

Mon 8:47p High

Tue 2:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 12:01p High

Mon 5:30p Low

Tue 12:38a High

Tue 5:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:02a High

Mon 3:32p Low

Mon 9:29p High

Tue 3:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:57a High

Mon 2:20p Low

Mon 8:20p High

Tue 2:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 8:17a High

Mon 2:41p Low

Mon 8:43p High

Tue 2:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:08a High

Mon 2:24p Low

Mon 8:32p High

Tue 2:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 8:59a High

Mon 3:24p Low

Mon 9:24p High

Tue 3:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Patchy fog late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 3 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM, decreasing to 1 NM or less after midnight.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

