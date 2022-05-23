NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/23

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/23

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature63° - 74°
WindsFrom the North
8 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature54° - 63°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:13pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 9:19a		High
Mon 3:20p		Low
Mon 9:48p		High
Tue 3:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:43a		High
Mon 2:54p		Low
Mon 9:12p		High
Tue 3:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:55a		High
Mon 3:08p		Low
Mon 9:24p		High
Tue 3:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:47a		High
Mon 2:50p		Low
Mon 9:16p		High
Tue 3:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:19a		Low
Mon 1:24p		High
Mon 7:00p		Low
Tue 1:53a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 9:19a		High
Mon 3:19p		Low
Mon 9:39p		High
Tue 3:34a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 5:26a		Low
Mon 12:58p		High
Mon 6:07p		Low
Tue 1:27a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 9:43a		High
Mon 3:56p		Low
Mon 9:57p		High
Tue 4:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 8:53a		High
Mon 3:14p		Low
Mon 9:13p		High
Tue 3:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 9:14a		High
Mon 3:35p		Low
Mon 9:31p		High
Tue 3:58a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 9:04a		High
Mon 3:26p		Low
Mon 9:18p		High
Tue 3:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 9:54a		High
Mon 4:13p		Low
Mon 10:12p		High
Tue 4:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

