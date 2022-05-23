NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/23

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Air Temperature 63° - 74° Winds From the North

8 - 17 mph (Gust 25 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 54° - 63°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:13pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 9:19a High

Mon 3:20p Low

Mon 9:48p High

Tue 3:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:43a High

Mon 2:54p Low

Mon 9:12p High

Tue 3:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:55a High

Mon 3:08p Low

Mon 9:24p High

Tue 3:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:47a High

Mon 2:50p Low

Mon 9:16p High

Tue 3:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:19a Low

Mon 1:24p High

Mon 7:00p Low

Tue 1:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:19a High

Mon 3:19p Low

Mon 9:39p High

Tue 3:34a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 5:26a Low

Mon 12:58p High

Mon 6:07p Low

Tue 1:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:43a High

Mon 3:56p Low

Mon 9:57p High

Tue 4:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:53a High

Mon 3:14p Low

Mon 9:13p High

Tue 3:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 9:14a High

Mon 3:35p Low

Mon 9:31p High

Tue 3:58a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:04a High

Mon 3:26p Low

Mon 9:18p High

Tue 3:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:54a High

Mon 4:13p Low

Mon 10:12p High

Tue 4:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

